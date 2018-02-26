Week in Pictures (Feb. 19 - Feb. 25)

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 5:54 a.m.
Montour Elementary fourth-grader Noah Spencer stands for a photo wearing a bowtie made of Legos during the grand opening of the school's new Brick Makerspace on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The room, supported by Lego Education solutions, is the world's first and was designed as a space to allow students the 'opportunity to design, make and think creatively,' according to a release from the district.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Nathan Woods, of Derry, bends down to share a kiss with his daughter, as they walk around Saint Vincent Pond in Unity Twp., as the temperature reaches into the upper 70's, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Ryan Hastings celebrates his goal against Deer Lakes in the second period Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at Ice Connection.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cindy Hatajik, of Harrison, clears the pick up window at her new Ice Cream stand along First Avenue in Tarentum. Wed Feb 21, 2018.Hatajik and her husband Bob recently purchased the former Clark’s Ice-cream stand with intentions of opening in April.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco photo bombs center fielder Starling Marte during photo day at spring training Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Yankees left fielder Clint Frazier makes a leaping catch at the outfield wall against the Pirates Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings calls a time out in the first half Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The pond outside the Kirk Nevin Ice Arena at Lynch Field is seen Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 as the waters flooded over the lawn, raising above trees and park benches.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Virginia's Mamadi Diakite defends on Pitt's Jonathan Milligan in the second half Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Michael Zonnerchek fights for a loose ball with California Area's Cochise Ryan during 2-A boys basketball playoff action at Gateway High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski tips his cap to the crowd, as he is announced before the start of the spring training home opener against the Yankees Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Joggers and walkers with strollers take to the path around Mammoth Park on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at in Mt. Pleasant area during unseasonably warm temperatures for February.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Montour Elementary kindergartner Bradley Chen (left) and fourth-grader Ryan Chandler sit on a couch made of interlocking bricks during the grand opening of the school's new Brick Makerspace on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The room, supported by Lego Education solutions, is the world's first and was designed as a space to allow students the 'opportunity to design, make and think creatively,' according to a release from the district.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with first baseman Josh Bell during the first full squad workout of spring training Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dejected Pitt student look on as the Panthers are just minutes from losing all of their ACC home this season Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby plays games with guests during the 'Night of Assists' at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Motoko Kusanagi will greet you inside Amazon's Pittsburgh tech hub. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)
Burrell's Ian Oswalt fights for dominance over Blairsville's Jack Bruce for the third place title in the 113 weight class during the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional wrestling finals at the Kovalchick Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

