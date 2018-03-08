Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Photography

Grauman's Chinese Theatre over the years

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
In this May 9, 2017 file photo, a tourist places her hands on the handprints of actor Matt Damon in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
FILE - In this June 23, 1967 file photo, actor Sidney Poitier, star of 'To Sir With Love,' inscribes his signature in wet cement at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/SS, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2014 photo, director-comedian Mel Brooks displays his cement-covered hands, with his left hand sporting an extra finger, during his Hand and Footprint ceremony on the 40th anniversary of the movie 'Young Frankenstein,' in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace, originally named Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
In this May 9, 2017 photo, tourists look at the hand and footprints of celebrities in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace, originally named Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
California Governor Ronald Reagan, and wife Nancy arrive at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on December 19, 1969 for the black tie premiere of Hello Dolly. The film stars Barbara Streisand and Walter Mathau. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)
Oscar winning Actor Al Pacino reacts as he presses his hands on wet concrete Thursday, Oct. 16, 1997, at Mann's Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Pacino will be leaving an imprint of his hands and feet in wet concrete in the forecourt of the historic Mann's Chinese Theater as part of an ongoing celebration of the 70th anniversary of the theater. (AP Photo/ Damian Dovarganes)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Jeff Bridges, left, and his father, actor Lloyd Bridges, arrive for the premiere of Jeff's film 'Starman' at Mann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Ca., on Dec. 11, 1984. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 1997 file photo, workmen put the finishing touches on a facade outside Mann's Chinese Theater before the premiere of the motion picture 'Titanic' in Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Rene Macura, File)
This May 9, 2017 photo shows the ornate interior of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace, originally named Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 1969 file photo, Barbra Streisand stands with her co-star Walter Matthau at the West coast premiere of 'Hello Dolly' at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)
Mickey Mouse, the cartoon character created by Walt Disney, became the 1700th star, and first animated personality, to have his star placed on Hollywood Boulevard?s Walk of Fame, Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 13, 1978. Minnie Mouse joined Mickey in ceremonies in front of Mann?s, formerly Grauman?s Chinese Theater. Event was one of many that will kick off a nationwide tour for Mickey, celebrating his 50th birthday, as well as the 75th anniversary of Hollywood. (AP Photo/George Brich)
Italian actress Rosanna Schiaffino and actor Richard Chamberlain arrive for the benefit premiere of 'West Side Story' at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Ca., Dec. 13, 1961. (AP Photo)
Joining movie stars of the past and present, C-3PO, one of the famous robots from the 20th Century-Fox film 'Star Wars,' places his foot prints in the cement in front of Mann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Aug. 3, 1977. Assisted by studio personnel, C-3PO signs his name and thereby joins such stars as Greta Garbo, Clark Gable and Barbra Streisand. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
A peace sign imprinted by actress Jane Fonda is seen next to her footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre Monday, May 15, 2017, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Older than the Academy Awards and still an industry standout, Hollywood's storied Chinese Theatre turns 90 this week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In this May 15, 2017 photo, a tourist take pictures of the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace, originally named Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Flowers are placed next to the handprints of Marilyn Monroe in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre Tuesday, May 15, 2017, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Older than the Academy Awards and still an industry standout, Hollywood's storied Chinese Theatre turns 90 this week. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
FILE- This 1965 file photo shows the exterior of Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Harold Filan, File)
Stage and film actor John Barrymore plants his face into the wet cement with the assistance of Sid Grauman on the Hollywood Blvd. sidewalk in front of Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 5, 1940. Grauman's gimmick of having stars put their footprints in cement in front of the movie theatre began in 1927. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this May 1, 2002 file photo, a pedestrian walks over the signatures and foot prints of the original 'Star Wars' characters R2-D2, C3PO and Darth Vader, that were set Aug. 3, 1977, in front of the Grauman's Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
In this May 9, 2017 photo, door staff Chris Bayus cleans the hand and footprints of Hollywood stars in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The storied Hollywood Boulevard movie palace, originally named Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, opened its doors on May 18, 1927. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Actor Burt Reynolds becomes the 162nd Fame on the Chinese theater roster when he puts his hand and footprints in the forecourt of Mann?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, Sept. 24, 1981 in a ceremony preceding the world premiere of ?Paternity? in which he stars. (AP Photo)
The 90-year-old Grauman's Chinese Theatre, founded May 18, 1927, has long been an iconic Hollywood attraction. Declared a historic and cultural landmark in 1968, the theatre is located on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The theatre is now officially the TCL Chinese Theatre.

