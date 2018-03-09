Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Donald Trump through the years: 1978 - 1999

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 1994 file photo, Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka peek over the crowd as they take in a tennis match during the U.S. Open in New York. Ivanka Trump plays down her influence in her father’s Republican presidential campaign, but the 33-year-old is a trusted and influential political adviser. (AP Photo/Roh Frehm, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 1994 file photo, Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka peek over the crowd as they take in a tennis match during the U.S. Open in New York. Ivanka Trump plays down her influence in her father’s Republican presidential campaign, but the 33-year-old is a trusted and influential political adviser. (AP Photo/Roh Frehm, File)
Real estate magnate Donald Trump poses in front of one of three Sikorsky helicopters at New York Port Authority's West 30 Street Heliport on March 22, 1988. (AP Photo/Wilbur Funches)
Real estate magnate Donald Trump poses in front of one of three Sikorsky helicopters at New York Port Authority's West 30 Street Heliport on March 22, 1988. (AP Photo/Wilbur Funches)
Real estate mogul Donald J. Trump displays an artist's concept of 'Television City,' which would be on the far west side of Manhattan, Nov. 18, 1985. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Real estate mogul Donald J. Trump displays an artist's concept of 'Television City,' which would be on the far west side of Manhattan, Nov. 18, 1985. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Real estate magnate Donald Trump stands to acknowledge applause from the crowd gathered to watch the Monica Seles-Kathy Rinaldi match at the Pathmark Tennis Classic in Mahwah, N.J., July 20, 1991. Seated right of Trump is Marla Maples. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Real estate magnate Donald Trump stands to acknowledge applause from the crowd gathered to watch the Monica Seles-Kathy Rinaldi match at the Pathmark Tennis Classic in Mahwah, N.J., July 20, 1991. Seated right of Trump is Marla Maples. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Real estate mogul Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Texas Air Corp. Chairman Frank Lorenzo during a joint news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1988 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Trump ended a week of speculation by announcing he has agreed to buy Eastern Airlines? profitable Northeast air shuttle for $365 million in cash. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Real estate mogul Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Texas Air Corp. Chairman Frank Lorenzo during a joint news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1988 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Trump ended a week of speculation by announcing he has agreed to buy Eastern Airlines? profitable Northeast air shuttle for $365 million in cash. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
New York Yankees manager Billy Martin, right, meets developer Donald Trump at Municipal Stadium in West Palm Beach Sat., March 26, 1988. Seated with Trump are his son Donald, 10, with a ball given him by Martin and Yankees owner George Steinbrenner during the game with the Montreal Expos. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees manager Billy Martin, right, meets developer Donald Trump at Municipal Stadium in West Palm Beach Sat., March 26, 1988. Seated with Trump are his son Donald, 10, with a ball given him by Martin and Yankees owner George Steinbrenner during the game with the Montreal Expos. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
New York real estate magnates Steve Ross, right, and Donald Trump, left, announce agreement, Thursday, August 1, 1985 in New York, to merge the Houston Gamblers and the New Jersey Generals United States Football League teams. Ross heads a group of investors that last week agreed to buy the troubled Houston franchise. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York real estate magnates Steve Ross, right, and Donald Trump, left, announce agreement, Thursday, August 1, 1985 in New York, to merge the Houston Gamblers and the New Jersey Generals United States Football League teams. Ross heads a group of investors that last week agreed to buy the troubled Houston franchise. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Donald Trump and his wife, Ivana, pose outside the Federal Courthouse after she was sworn in as a United States citizen, May 1988. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald Trump and his wife, Ivana, pose outside the Federal Courthouse after she was sworn in as a United States citizen, May 1988. (AP Photo)
Developer Donald Trump, right, poses with New York Cityís Park Commissioner Henry Stern holding a pair of ice skates that are intended for use at the Wollman Skating Rink Central Park in New York, Aug. 7, 1986. Trump offered to rebuild the long-closed rink at no profit to himself after the cityís renovation effort went through five years of delays and more than double the original cost estimate. He set a December 15 deadline. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Developer Donald Trump, right, poses with New York Cityís Park Commissioner Henry Stern holding a pair of ice skates that are intended for use at the Wollman Skating Rink Central Park in New York, Aug. 7, 1986. Trump offered to rebuild the long-closed rink at no profit to himself after the cityís renovation effort went through five years of delays and more than double the original cost estimate. He set a December 15 deadline. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)
Real estate developer Donald Trump waves to reporters with his wife, Ivana, as they board their luxury yacht The Trump Princess in New York City on Monday, July 4, 1988. Trump paid the Sultan of Brunei $30 million for the nearly 300-foot yacht. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Real estate developer Donald Trump waves to reporters with his wife, Ivana, as they board their luxury yacht The Trump Princess in New York City on Monday, July 4, 1988. Trump paid the Sultan of Brunei $30 million for the nearly 300-foot yacht. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Developer Donald Trump, center, is flanked by super middleweight champion Thomas Hearns, left, of Detroit, and Michael Olajide of Canada at a news conference in New York Thursday, Feb. 15, 1990. The three announced the super middleweight title bout at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort at Atlantic city, N. J on April 28.(AP Photo/Timothy Clary)
Developer Donald Trump, center, is flanked by super middleweight champion Thomas Hearns, left, of Detroit, and Michael Olajide of Canada at a news conference in New York Thursday, Feb. 15, 1990. The three announced the super middleweight title bout at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort at Atlantic city, N. J on April 28.(AP Photo/Timothy Clary)
Donald Trump, right, pictured with his father, Fred Trump, far left, and boxing promoter Don King at a press conference in December 1987 in Atlantic City, NJ. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald Trump, right, pictured with his father, Fred Trump, far left, and boxing promoter Don King at a press conference in December 1987 in Atlantic City, NJ. (AP Photo)
Donald Trump ascends the stairs with his fist raised from the genie's lamp after opening the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in a spectacular show of fireworks and laser lights Thursday evening in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 5, 1990. Behind Trump is the 42-story hotel. (AP Photo/Chaarles Rex Arbogast)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald Trump ascends the stairs with his fist raised from the genie's lamp after opening the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in a spectacular show of fireworks and laser lights Thursday evening in Atlantic City, N.J., on April 5, 1990. Behind Trump is the 42-story hotel. (AP Photo/Chaarles Rex Arbogast)
Developer Donald Trump poses with about half of the competing State Misses on board his yacht in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Developer Donald Trump poses with about half of the competing State Misses on board his yacht in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Jack Kanthal)
Real estate magnate Donald Trump and fiance Marla Maples greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse during a promotion for Walt Disney World's 20th anniversary outside the Trump Plaza hotel in New York, April 27, 1992. The show in front of the landmark hotel drew lunch-hour crowds. (AP Photo/Mike Albans)
Real estate magnate Donald Trump and fiance Marla Maples greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse during a promotion for Walt Disney World's 20th anniversary outside the Trump Plaza hotel in New York, April 27, 1992. The show in front of the landmark hotel drew lunch-hour crowds. (AP Photo/Mike Albans)
Donald J. Trump holds the city of New York in a snow globe on the cover of his new book, 'Trump: The Art of the Comeback.' In his book, which promotes Donald J. Trump and his recovery from a $975 million hole that nearly sent The Donald to The Dumps, Trump makes a rare admission: His financial woes were his own fault. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald J. Trump holds the city of New York in a snow globe on the cover of his new book, 'Trump: The Art of the Comeback.' In his book, which promotes Donald J. Trump and his recovery from a $975 million hole that nearly sent The Donald to The Dumps, Trump makes a rare admission: His financial woes were his own fault. (AP Photo)
Donald Trump, owner of the United States Football League?s New Jersey Generals, talks to reporters on Friday, Nov. 1, 1985 in Memphis, Tennessee during a break in the USFL owners? meeting. Trump?s team is one of nine franchises that survived the meeting to play when the USFL resumes play in the fall of 1986. (AP Photo/Todd Lillard))
Donald Trump, owner of the United States Football League?s New Jersey Generals, talks to reporters on Friday, Nov. 1, 1985 in Memphis, Tennessee during a break in the USFL owners? meeting. Trump?s team is one of nine franchises that survived the meeting to play when the USFL resumes play in the fall of 1986. (AP Photo/Todd Lillard))
Governor Hugh Carey points to an artists' conception of the new New York Hyatt Hotel/Convention facility that will be build on the site of the former Commordore Hotel, June 28, 1978. At the launching ceremony are, from left: Donald Trump, son of the city developer Fred C. Trump; Mayor Ed Koch of New York; Carey; and Robert T. Dormer, executive vice president of the Urban Development Corp. (AP Photo)
Governor Hugh Carey points to an artists' conception of the new New York Hyatt Hotel/Convention facility that will be build on the site of the former Commordore Hotel, June 28, 1978. At the launching ceremony are, from left: Donald Trump, son of the city developer Fred C. Trump; Mayor Ed Koch of New York; Carey; and Robert T. Dormer, executive vice president of the Urban Development Corp. (AP Photo)
Donald Trump, right, is interviewed by Larry King during a taping of 'Larry King Live,' Thursday, Oct, 7, 1999, in New York. Trump said he has formed an exploratory committee to help him determine whether he can win the White House as a Reform Party candidate. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald Trump, right, is interviewed by Larry King during a taping of 'Larry King Live,' Thursday, Oct, 7, 1999, in New York. Trump said he has formed an exploratory committee to help him determine whether he can win the White House as a Reform Party candidate. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
Actor Elliott Gould, left, joins Donald Trump and Marla Maples at courtside during the New York Knicks game against the Phoenix Suns at New York's Madison Square Garden, Tues., March 6, 1991, (AP Photo/Steve Freeman)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Elliott Gould, left, joins Donald Trump and Marla Maples at courtside during the New York Knicks game against the Phoenix Suns at New York's Madison Square Garden, Tues., March 6, 1991, (AP Photo/Steve Freeman)
Businessman Donald Trump, co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, poses with Miss Philippines Jewel Lobaton, left, and Miss Puerto Rico Joyce Glraud, second from right, during a rehearsal for the Miss Universe beauty contest in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, May 10, 1998. The winner will be crowned on Tuesday, May 12. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Businessman Donald Trump, co-owner of the Miss Universe pageant, poses with Miss Philippines Jewel Lobaton, left, and Miss Puerto Rico Joyce Glraud, second from right, during a rehearsal for the Miss Universe beauty contest in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sunday, May 10, 1998. The winner will be crowned on Tuesday, May 12. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
Donald Trump owner of New York's Trump Tower, holds the bridle of a polo pony while talking to Andy Warhol on Nov. 4, 1983. Yale University polo player Eric Stever sits astride the horse. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donald Trump owner of New York's Trump Tower, holds the bridle of a polo pony while talking to Andy Warhol on Nov. 4, 1983. Yale University polo player Eric Stever sits astride the horse. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)

Updated 5 hours ago

A look back at the public life of businessman and television personality Donald Trump.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me