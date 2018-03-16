Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
This month in sports history: March

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
A head shot of 'Yankee Clipper' Joe DiMaggio.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A head shot of 'Yankee Clipper' Joe DiMaggio.
Wayne Gretzky and fans celebrate after he scored his NHL career record-setting 802nd goal against the Vancouver Canucks.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wayne Gretzky and fans celebrate after he scored his NHL career record-setting 802nd goal against the Vancouver Canucks.
Baltimore Orioles' Rafael Palmiero testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill to examine the use of steroids in professional baseball.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Rafael Palmiero testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill to examine the use of steroids in professional baseball.
Joe Frazier hits Muhammad Ali with a left during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square garden in this March 8, 1971 photo. (AP Photo/stf)
Joe Frazier hits Muhammad Ali with a left during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square garden in this March 8, 1971 photo. (AP Photo/stf)
A Puerto Rico baseball fan, with the flag painted in the face, senters Hiram Bithorn Stadium to watch the Round 1 game between Cuba and Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 10, 2006.
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley
A Puerto Rico baseball fan, with the flag painted in the face, senters Hiram Bithorn Stadium to watch the Round 1 game between Cuba and Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March 10, 2006.
University of North Carolina head coach Dean Smith (R) gets a victory hug from Georgetown head coach John Thompson after North Carolina won the NCAA Championship.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
University of North Carolina head coach Dean Smith (R) gets a victory hug from Georgetown head coach John Thompson after North Carolina won the NCAA Championship.
Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign reading '100' in the dressing room in Hershey.
Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors holds a sign reading '100' in the dressing room in Hershey.
North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith cuts the net as happy players and fans cheer after the Tar Heels defeated Georgetown for the NCAA Championship March 29.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith cuts the net as happy players and fans cheer after the Tar Heels defeated Georgetown for the NCAA Championship March 29.
Texas Western College head basketball coach Don Haskins, second from left, and players celebrate after winning the 1966 NCAA basketball championship, in a Friday March 19, 1966 photo in College Park, Md.. Texas Western defeated Kentucky 72-65. The motion picture 'Glory Road' tells the true story about Texas Western coach Don Haskins who placed the first all-black college starting line-up on the floor and led them to the 1966 NCAA national championship. 'Glory Road' open Friday Jan. 13, 2006. (AP Photo/file)
Texas Western College head basketball coach Don Haskins, second from left, and players celebrate after winning the 1966 NCAA basketball championship, in a Friday March 19, 1966 photo in College Park, Md.. Texas Western defeated Kentucky 72-65. The motion picture 'Glory Road' tells the true story about Texas Western coach Don Haskins who placed the first all-black college starting line-up on the floor and led them to the 1966 NCAA national championship. 'Glory Road' open Friday Jan. 13, 2006. (AP Photo/file)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Espen Knutsen, left, of Norway, is checked by Calgary Flames' Derek Morris during the first period Saturday March 16, 2002, in Columbus, Ohio. Knutsen took a shot early in the first period that flew over the high glass at the west end of the rink, glanced off one spectator and hit a 13-year-old girl in the head. The girl, Brittanie Cecil, died Monday night at Children's Hospital in Columbus. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Columbus Blue Jackets' Espen Knutsen, left, of Norway, is checked by Calgary Flames' Derek Morris during the first period Saturday March 16, 2002, in Columbus, Ohio. Knutsen took a shot early in the first period that flew over the high glass at the west end of the rink, glanced off one spectator and hit a 13-year-old girl in the head. The girl, Brittanie Cecil, died Monday night at Children's Hospital in Columbus. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Boxer Mike Tyson holds double championship belts in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 7, 1987 after winning 12-round decision from James Smith to win the WB C/WBA Heavyweight Championship. (AP Photo)
Boxer Mike Tyson holds double championship belts in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 7, 1987 after winning 12-round decision from James Smith to win the WB C/WBA Heavyweight Championship. (AP Photo)
Gold medalist Tara Lipinski, center, silver medalist Michelle Kwan, left, and Vanessa Gusmeroli of France, who won the bronze, display their medals after the victory ceremony of the World Figure Skating Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday, March 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gold medalist Tara Lipinski, center, silver medalist Michelle Kwan, left, and Vanessa Gusmeroli of France, who won the bronze, display their medals after the victory ceremony of the World Figure Skating Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday, March 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Cy Young poses in this undated photo at an unknown location. Young made his major league debut in 1890 and pitched for five teams during his 22-year career. The right-hand pitcher, winner of more major league games than any other pitcher, threw 749 complete games and won 511 games, both records. Young was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1937. He was born in 1867 and died in 1955. The Cy Young Award was created in 1956 to honor the best major league pitcher annually. (AP Photo)
Cleveland Indians pitcher Cy Young poses in this undated photo at an unknown location. Young made his major league debut in 1890 and pitched for five teams during his 22-year career. The right-hand pitcher, winner of more major league games than any other pitcher, threw 749 complete games and won 511 games, both records. Young was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1937. He was born in 1867 and died in 1955. The Cy Young Award was created in 1956 to honor the best major league pitcher annually. (AP Photo)
House Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Davis III.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
House Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Davis III.
UCLA basketball coach John Wooden wears a basketball net around his neck after his team won the NCAA basketball championship over Kentucky, 92-85, in San Diego, Calif., on March 31, 1975. The win gave him his 10th NCAA championship. (AP Photo)
UCLA basketball coach John Wooden wears a basketball net around his neck after his team won the NCAA basketball championship over Kentucky, 92-85, in San Diego, Calif., on March 31, 1975. The win gave him his 10th NCAA championship. (AP Photo)
North Carolina's Jimmy Black cuts the net after his team defeated Georgetown 63-62 for the NCAA basketball championship final.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina's Jimmy Black cuts the net after his team defeated Georgetown 63-62 for the NCAA basketball championship final.
Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr is congragulated by teammates after he became the first defenseman in National Hockey League history to score 100 points. It happend in second period of game with the Detroit Red Wings at Boston Garden Sunday
Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr is congragulated by teammates after he became the first defenseman in National Hockey League history to score 100 points. It happend in second period of game with the Detroit Red Wings at Boston Garden Sunday

A look back at sports history in the month of March via the Associated Press Archives .

