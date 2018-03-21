Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Photography

"A view from above"

Chaz Palla
Chaz Palla | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Wendell Carter Jr. blocks the shot of Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle scores against Rode Island during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges fights for a rebound with Alabama's Braxton Key in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Wendell Carter Jr. grabs a rebound away from Rhode Island's Andre Berry in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews scores past Dukes' Trevor Duval in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Omari Spellman scores against Alabama in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges dunks past Radford's Carlik Jones in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rode Island's Cyril Langevine dunks past Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle and Jamuni McNeace defend on Rode Island's Jeff Dowtin during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Marvin Bagley III is fouled by Iona's Andriga Ristanovic in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Radford's Devote Holland is called for charging over Villanova's Jalen Brunson in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges scores past Radford's Christian Bradford in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound between Rhode Island's Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine (right) in the second half during second round action of their NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 17, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rode Island's Cyril Langevine scores over Oklahoma's Brady Manek during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A look back at the 1st and 2nd round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament from TribLIVE sports photographer Chaz Palla's remote controlled camera mounted in the catwalk high above PPG Paints Arena.

