Demonstrators gather around the US to protest gun violence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Demonstrators around the U.S. and world are gathering Saturday to protest gun violence at local versions of the March for Our Lives rally, which has drawn an enormous crowd of protesters to the nation's capital.

More than 800 events are expected to take place worldwide, according to the gun-control group Everytown. The largest marches outside of Washington are expected in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Demonstrations are also taking place in Parkland, Florida, where a shooting that killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School became the catalyst for the marches, and in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival last year.

A march is also planned in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on the 20th anniversary of a shooting at a middle school there that killed four students and a teacher.

In Parkland, Anishka Milleret pushed a wheelchair through the grass and up-and-down the small hill locks at Pine Trail Park to make sure her children were present at the city's rally.

Her daughters, Dianna and Deanna Milleret, are 16-year-old twins, both sophomores at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. Deanna's cerebral palsy requires her to be in a wheelchair much of the time. It was rough going on the park's bumpy turf Saturday morning , but that didn't stop them.

“They both have memories of that day, and they're both dealing with it in their own ways,” Milleret said.

Along with the trauma of being in school during the shooting, the Millerets had the added anxiety of not being able to locate Deanna for hours afterward. She was evacuated along with hundreds of other students to a nearby hotel, but it took her mother hours to get to her.

“I'm hoping things can get back to normal at some point,” Milleret said. “ I think they will. I hope so.”

Protests against gun violence are taking place worldwide, some with just a handful of people and others comprised of large crowds. Groups gathered outside the U.S. Embassies in Copenhagen, London and Stockholm; in London they shouted “gun control now.” In Tokyo, people gathered at Shibuya Crossing, holding signs with the names of people killed in mass shootings. In Frankfurt, a group walked down a street shouting, “no guns in our schools.” In Sydney, a group of children held posters.

Iris Diaz, a student at Stoneman Douglas, is on a long-planned trip to Prague. But she still planned to march.

“She's with friends from school, and they're going to march on Saturday down the streets of Prague,” her mother, Audrey Diaz, said.

Counterprotests by gun-rights supporters are also expected in places including Boston, Boise, Salt Lake City and Valparaiso, Indiana.

In Utah, the organizers of the pro-gun March Before Our Lives wrote on Facebook: “We march in support of the rights, lives, safety, and security of our children. We shall defend ourselves, our families, and those that cannot, or will not defend themselves, utilizing any means at our disposal, including our rights under the 2nd Amendment.”

In New York, a relatively small group compared to January's Women's March gathered near Central Park, where the stage was set for speakers.

Protesters were enthusiastic, with fewer signs and no chants like other marches.

Dr. Steve Auerbach, a pediatrician, arrived early with a coalition of physicians from multiple doctors' groups representing the city's big hospitals to get a place front and center in front of the stage.

“I used to do ER work in Los Angeles and Atlanta and saw pediatric gun violence on a daily basis,” Auerbach said. “As a pediatrician and a father I find it appalling, the ease of access to guns.”

In Columbus, Georgia, about a dozen organizers set up a stage in the city's downtown, curious how many people would attend an anti-gun rally in the conservative city.

Six-year old Vivian Anderson was ready to wave her hand-drawn sign - after she gets out of ballet class.

“This is a family thing,” her mother, Alexa Johnson-Anderson, said. “The fact that my kids are having to do lockdown drills. They just know they have to be quiet. But as a parent, that should not be the norm. It's something to think kids at this age have to go through that.”

Josephina Davis, a 15-year-old from Boston, was seven when her brother, Johnny, was shot and killed. Davis, who boarded a bus to Washington at midnight, said she is protesting “to support other people who have lost people to gun violence.”

And in Parkland, Zayn Gregory, 13, and her 16-month-old sister, Raeviane wore matching MSD strong T-shirts, as did your father, James Gregory.

“We brought the whole family from Boca, teens down to toddler,” James Gregory said as he hoisted Raeviane onto his shoulder. “It's important for all of us to be here.”

Zayn said grown-ups should pay attention to the teenagers.

“ I have friends who knew some of the students who died. They are deeply affected, “ Zayn said. “We are speaking up so this never happens again. I think people need to listen to us. We can't vote now, but we will soon.”

- - -

Katie Zezima -(c) 2018, The Washington Post - The Washington Post's Diana Crandall in New York; Jim Lynn in Columbus, Georgia; and Lori Rosza in Parkland, Florida, contributed reporting.

march-rallies