Featured Photography

PIAA basketball championships

Christopher Horner | Thursday, March 29, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Mars' Robby Carmody collides with Abington Heights' George Tinsley during the PIAA Class 5A boys state championship game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
OLSH head coach Mike Rodriguez gives instructions to Michael Dugan before the final play in overtime against Sewickley Academy during their PIAA Class 2A state semifinal Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Peters Township High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
OLSH's Alex Boyden fouls Constitution's Jabari Merritt during the PIAA Class 2A boys state championship game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Tai Johnson drives to the basket during the PIAA Class 5A girls state championship game against Archbishop Wood Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Bri Allen battles Neumann-Goretti's Daijah Parmley for a loose ball next to Lauren Gamble during the PIAA Class 3A girls state championship game Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
OLSH's Ricco Tate is introduced before the PIAA Class 2A boys state championship game against Constitution Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Mars bench watches as Bella Pelaia makes her foul shot in the final seconds of the PIAA Class 5A girls state championship game against Archbishop Wood Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
OLSH's Austin Wigley wipes away tears after an 81-71 loss to Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A boys state championship game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Michael Carmody battles Abington Heights' Mike Malone for a loose ball during the PIAA Class 5A boys state championship game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Lauren Gamble drives past Neumann-Goretti's Kiara Kroger during the PIAA Class 3A girls state championship game Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin senior Bri Allen is introduced before the PIAA Class 3A girls state championship game against Neumann-Goretti Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Tai Johnson celebrates with teammates after receiving her gold medal following their 36-33 win over Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5A girls state championship game Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Bishop Canevin girls basketball team prays in the locker room before the PIAA Class 3A state championship game against Neumann-Goretti Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Robby Carmody and Michael Carmody defend against Abington Heights' George Tinsley during the PIAA Class 5A boys state championship game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Shamyjha Price (32) is consoled by Lauren Gramble after their 63-46 loss to Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA Class 3A girls state championship game Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
OLSH's Dante Spadafora drives past Constitution's Damon Wall during the PIAA Class 2A boys state championship game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars head coach Rob Carmody reacts to a foul called on the Planets during the PIAA Class 5A boys state championship game against Abington Heights Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Bri Allen drives between Neumann-Goretti's Diamond Johnson (5) and Daijah Parmley during the PIAA Class 3A girls state championship game Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Kasey Kaczorowski consoles Bri Allen on the bench between Shamyjha Price and Lauren Gamble in the final seconds of the PIAA Class 3A girls state championship game against Neumann-Goretti Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Bishop Canevin's Shamyjha Price is fouled by Neumann-Goretti's Jabria Ingram during the PIAA Class 3A girls state championship game Monday, March 26, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Tai Johnson (left) and Lauren Wasylson hoist the PIAA championship trophy after defeating Archbishop Wood, 36-33, in the PIAA Class 5A girls state final Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Giant Center in Hershey.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Game highlights from the PIAA girls and boys state basketball championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

