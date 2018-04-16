Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Photography

Week in Pictures (April 9 - April 15

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 16, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby skates prior to puck drop of their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
James Tisak, 5, of Ambridge (front) and brother Patrick, 3, dump trout into the Littl Sewickley Creek during the Sewickley Shooting & Fishing Club's annual restocking event at Walker Park on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A boy fishes at Soggy Bottom Lake in Sewickley Heights during a mentored trout fishing day sponsored by the Sewickley Shooting and Fishing Club in cooperation with Fern Hollow Nature Center on the first day of trout season Saturday, April 14, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Tyler Jennings, 12, of Sharpsburg, hits a punching bag inside of Glory Bound Gym in Sharpsburg, on Jan. 23, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Penguins' fans cheer prior to their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Sarah Millett, holds a lost pet during a structure fire near Allegheny Valley Hospital, Monday April 9, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Indiana center fielder Alexis Bonatch can't catch a triple by Mount Pleasant's Haylie Brunson Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Mount Pleasant High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Kris Letang heads to the locker room for medical treatment after colliding with a Flyer during their second game of the Stanley Cup Playoff inside of PPG Paints Arena on April 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mark Richadson, of Jeannette, and his cousin Tom Swanson, (right) fish along the waters of the Loyalhanna Creek during the opening day of trout fishing season Saturday, April 14, 2018 near Ligonier. Richardson said that he and his cousins have been fishing on opening day for nearly 35 years. This was the first year they traveled to the Loyalhanna. 'We usually fish Turtle Creek,' said Richardson. 'But this year it was too polluted.'
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pitt Public Health, Major Gifts Officer, David Tye, looks at some of the small details on A donated Iron Lung from the Salk Institute in California. The Lung was placed on display in the Pitt Public Health lobby, Tuesday April 10, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kristen Sabol, of Regent Square, leads a class at the Pittsburgh Shambhala Meditation Center in East Liberty on April 8, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Dancers with the Susan Yadamec Dance Company, dance in the alley during the reception hosted by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, for the launch of their Art in the Alley project, held at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday evening, April 12, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Firefighters battle a blaze at a building made of row houses, along S, 7th Street, in Jeannette, on Monday, April 9, 2018. One fatality was reported.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Julia Fasiczka and North Allegheny's Caroline Daggett compete against one another in the girls' 3200 meter relay during the 27th Hempfield Area Lady Spartan and 16th Greater Latrobe Wildcat Track and Field Invitational at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe, on Friday, April 13, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Del and Margie Kreiser of Irwin cheer on the Penguins while the team enters the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist goes at it with the Flyers' Nolan Patrick in the second period Friday during round one game two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs April 13, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

