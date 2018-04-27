Worldview: Daily Life April 2017

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Friday, April 27, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
Two storks sit in their nest as the moon rises near the river Rhine in Biebesheim, south of Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A man rides on an ox cart during a competition at Kyin-Inn village, on the outskirts of Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo)
A person walks past beside footprints on the sand during a sunny day in Laredo beach, northern Spain, Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A girl plays with her kite as visitors walk on the Red Sea beach, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Trees and houses are reflected in a bubble during a rainy day, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Prospect Heights, Ill. The first waves of rain and thunderstorms began in the Chicago area late Saturday morning and by evening had already brought more than an inch to many locales. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A mime leans against a wall as he waits for a traffic light to turn red to give him the opportunity to perform a quick skit for waiting motorists after which he solicits tips, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A mother plays with her children on the beach during sunset in Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
An Indian man rests on bundles of coir ropes inside a shop at a market in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Coir is made from coconut husks. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
An Indian boy looks out of a window in an impoverished area in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Hundreds of millions of Indians still living on less than US $2 a day. (AP Photo /Tsering Topgyal)
North Korean university students wait by their bikes near Kim Il Sung Square Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea will mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the late leader Kim Il Sung on April 15. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A girl from the Mobile Mini Circus for Children performs during the inauguration ceremony of their Gol-e Sang Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)
Cyclists ride past a mural depicted Beijing city landmarks in a former industrial area that has been converted to an arts district in Beijing, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Much of Beijing's heavy industry has been moved away from the capital in recent years amid pollution and urban growth concerns. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A couple walks through the Empty Sky Memorial at sunset at Liberty State Park, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Pakistani folk artists, who are eunuchs and street performers belonging to the minority Hindu “Bheel”community, dance at a folk heritage festival in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The festival was organized to emphasize the importance of a folk culture that is dying out in Pakistan. (AP Photo/
A man jumps into Los Cajones river in Chame, Panama, Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
An Afghan man prepares for tea as he waits for customers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A young hockey fan plays in a bounce house outside the Honda Center before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Boats are tied up at a moat near blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi at night in Tokyo, Friday, April 7, 2017. Cherry blossom season marks the beginning of spring for the Japanese. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Visitors enjoy a ride in a 80 meter high carousel with the rising full moon in background at the fun fair 'Dippemess' in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, April 10, 2017.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A North Korean traffic police woman is seen in silhouette as she directs traffic at the driveway of Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea will mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of late leader Kim Il Sung on April 15. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A Cambodian man walks his cows through a grass field at Serey Andet village outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
North Korean men, women and children ride on an electric trolley through residential districts at the end of a work day on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Traffic lights are backdropped by a cloud in Rome, Friday, April 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
North Koreans sit at the back of a truck as it drives along Mirae Scientists Street on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea which just celebrated its late leader Kim Il Sung's 105th birth anniversary with a military parade. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
An early morning runner passes the shadow of the Washington Monument in the reflecting pool on the National Mall during a light drizzle Monday, April 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
A Kashmiri shepherd carries his lambs after rescuing them from being washed away while crossing a stream with his flock, in Harshan village 35 Kilometers (22 miles) north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. With its sufficient pasture lands, sheep rearing is popular in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
Mixed-breed dog Tino, a former street dog from Slovakia whose owner got him from a Frankfurt dog pound, jumps for a ball in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Women are seen in silhouette as they walk through a light installation on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Singapore. This installation is titled 'Crystal Universe' and its part of a bigger exhibition titled 'Future World' which features a collection of art installations and interactive projects which encourages people to reflect on their position relative to the natural world, other people and the universe. The exhibition is held at the Marina Bay Sands Art Science Museum which is a popular place for tourists and locals alike. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
One of novice Buddhist monks yawns during a merit in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Thai men are expected to enter the monkhood at least once during their life. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A double rainbow appears after a rain storm on the outskirts of Sasabe, in the Mexican state Sonora, near the border with Arizona, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
People play tennis at a private club as smoke rises from a chimney at a nearby factory in Hayange, France, on Thursday, April 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A family gathers beneath blossoming trees along Kelly Drive on a spring afternoon in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A worker cleans the pool at KLCC park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tuesday, April 4, 2017. KLCC park is a 50-acre garden set close to Suria KLCC shopping center and it was designed to provide a touch of greenery for the Petronas Twin Towers and the areas surrounding it. (AP Photo/Daniel Chan)
Girls observe as a large wave crashes on the beach on a windy day in Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, April 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Chinese tourists coordinate their poses as they have their photo taken in front of the Marina Bay area, a popular sightseeing point for visitors in Singapore, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
The Elks Lodge is illuminated in Ajo, Arizona, Monday night, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A look at daily life around the world through the lens of Associated Press photographers.

