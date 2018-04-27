NFL Draft 2018

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Friday, April 27, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas.
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
This general, overall view shows AT&T Stadium during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Washington's Vita Vea walks onto the stage after being selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Penn State's Saquon Barkley, right, poses with commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Giants during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Kansas City Chiefs fans Chris Miller and his son Zane, 12, of Platte City, Mo., pose for a photo with Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb, right, poses with Commissioner Roger Goodell, top, and Austin Denton after being picked by the Denver Broncos during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Football fan Keith Kunzig poses for photos before the first round of the 2018 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Louisville's Jaire Alexander, right, celebrates next to commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked by the Green Bay Packers during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, center, poses for a photo with fans on the stadium floor before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick walks on stage after being selected by the Miami Dolphins during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ryan Shazier, left, and his wife Michelle, right, stand with commissioner Roger Goodell, during the Pittsburgh Steelers' selection in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New York Jets fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
New York Giants seating is shown before the first round of the 2018 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Wyoming's Josh Allen greets a fan as he poses for photos on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presents Louisville's Lamar Jackson with his Baltimore Ravens jersey during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
An interior view before the first round of the 2018 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Images from the 2018 NFL draft in in Arlington, Texas,

