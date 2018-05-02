Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Migrants in caravan start seeking U.S. asylum

The Associated Press | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Central American migrants sit on top of the border wall on the beach in San Diego during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
A young boy peers out the window of the bus that will carry him to Mexico City from the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan had been camping out in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Migrants in the caravan that drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump began packing up their meager possessions and boarding buses to the Mexican capital and the nearby city of Puebla. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Central American migrants sit on top of the border wall on the beach during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, Sunday, April 29, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Honduran family Nolvia Luja, left, Willian Bonilla, and their son Wilmer Bonilla, who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights, rest at a shelter in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco state, Mexico, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The remnants of the migrant caravan that drew the ire of President Donald Trump were continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
A migrant child from El Salvador plays under a tarpaulin at the El Chaparral port of Entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. bout 200 people in a caravan of Central American asylum seekers waited on the Mexican border with San Diego for a second straight day on Monday to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors, who said the nation's busiest crossing facility did not have enough space to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
Laundry hangs on a fence to dry at a sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan are camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. The caravan of Central American migrants that angered U.S. President Donald Trump was sidelined at a sports field in southern Mexico with no means of reaching the border even as Trump tweeted another threat to Mexico Tuesday. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Honduran migrant Genesis Martinez, 18, poses for a picture holding her two-month-old son Cesar at the sports club where they have been camping out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Martinez decided to join the migrant caravan after the woman she had been working for near Mexico's southern border threw her out of the house after she gave birth. Migrants in a caravan that drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump began packing up their meager possessions and boarding buses to the Mexican capital and the nearby city of Puebla on Thursday.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
The Zelaya siblings, from El Salvador, Nayeli, right, Anderson, center, and Daniela, huddle together on a soccer field, at the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan are camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The children's father Elmer Zelaya, 38, said the family is awaiting temporary transit visas that would allow them to continue to the U.S. border, where they hope to request asylum and join relatives in New York.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
A central American migrant, who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights, puts on her earrings after arriving by train to Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, Saturday, April 21, 2018. The remnants of the migrant caravan that drew the ire of President Donald Trump were continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez)
A Central American migrant plays with a baby as they rest during a few-days stop of the annual Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan or 'Via crucis,' organized by the 'Pueblo Sin Fronteras' activist group, inside a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Monday, April 2, 2018. A Mexican government official said the caravans are tolerated because migrants have a right under Mexican law to request asylum in Mexico or to request a humanitarian visa allowing travel to the U.S. border to seek asylum in the United States. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Central American migrants, who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights, ride a northern-bound train known as 'La Bestia,' or The Beast, as they arrive to Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, Saturday, April 21, 2018. The remnants of the migrant caravan that drew the ire of President Donald Trump were continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez)
Guatemalan migrant Irma Reyes, 78, sits in her wheelchair at a sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan have been camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Mexican government began handing out transit or humanitarian visas to people in a caravan of Central American migrants, and said the procession of 1,000 or so migrants that drew criticism from President Donald Trump had begun to disperse. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
A woman is reflected in a mirror as she gets ready for the day, as Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan wake up at a sports club in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, uesday, April 3, 2018. The caravan of Central American migrants that angered U.S. President Donald Trump was sidelined at a sports field in southern Mexico with no means of reaching the border even as Trump tweeted another threat to Mexico Tuesday. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, near the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
Evelyn Vega of El Salvador helps prepare breakfast for her husband Elmer Zelaya and their three children, at the sports club where Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan are camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Zelaya said the family is awaiting temporary transit visas that would allow them to continue to the U.S. border, where they hope to request asylum and join relatives in New York.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
A migrant father and child, who traveled with the annual caravan of Central American migrants, rest where they set up camp to wait for access to request asylum in the US, outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of Central American asylum seekers waited on the Mexican border with San Diego for a second straight day on Monday to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors, who said the nation's busiest crossing facility did not have enough space to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
Central American migrants who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights, rest at a shelter in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco state, Mexico, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The remnants of the migrant caravan that drew the ire of President Donald Trump were continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Refugio Ruiz)
A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. U.S. immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum-seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
A migrant who traveled with the annual caravan of Central American migrants, rest where the group set up camp to wait for access to request asylum in the US, outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of Central American asylum seekers waited on the Mexican border with San Diego for a second straight day on Monday to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors, who said the nation's busiest crossing facility did not have enough space to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
A Central American migrant who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights, rests behind people's backpacks outside a community shelter after arriving by train to Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, Saturday, April 21, 2018. The remnants of the migrant caravan that drew the ire of President Donald Trump were continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez)
A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of Central American asylum seekers waited on the Mexican border with San Diego for a second straight day on Monday to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors, who said the nation's busiest crossing facility did not have enough space to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan but tickets for a bus that will carry them to Mexico City, at the sports club where they have been camping out in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Migrants in a caravan that drew criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump began packing up their meager possessions and boarding buses to the Mexican capital and the nearby city of Puebla on Thursday.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
A Central American migrant who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights receives medical attention from Mexican Red Cross paramedics after arriving by train to Hermosillo, Sonora state, Mexico, Saturday, April 21, 2018. The remnants of the migrant caravan that drew the ire of President Donald Trump were continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez)
Men take bucket showers in the early morning at a sports center, where Central American migrants traveling with the annual 'Stations of the Cross' caravan have been camped out, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The Mexican government began handing out transit or humanitarian visas to the migrants in the caravan, and said the procession of 1,000 or so that drew criticism from President Donald Trump had begun to disperse. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Central American migrants who attended the annual Migrants Stations of the Cross caravan for migrants' rights, are greeted upon arrival to a shelter in Mexico City, Monday, April 9, 2018. Mexico's capital is the final planned stop of the migrant caravan that left from the Mexico-Guatemala border late last month to draw attention to policies toward immigrants and refugees. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A two-year-old child from Honduras gets treatment for an ear infection after sleeping in the open in front of the El Chaparral port of entry, in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, April 30, 2018. About 200 people in a caravan of Central American asylum seekers waited on the Mexican border with San Diego for a second straight day on Monday to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors, who said the nation's busiest crossing facility did not have enough space to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)
TIJUANA, Mexico — Central Americans who traveled in a caravan through Mexico to the border with San Diego have begun turning themselves in to U.S. authorities to seek asylum in a challenge to the Trump administration.

The migrants began applying for protection at the nation's busiest border crossing Monday after immigration officials said the facility didn't have space to accommodate the group.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said didn't say how many were allowed in late Monday but project organizer Alex Mensing of Pueblo Sin Fronteras said there were eight.

It marked the end of a monthlong journey by foot, freight train and bus for the migrants, many of whom are fleeing violence in their home countries.

The caravan got attention after President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet called it a threat to the United States.

President Trump says the caravan shows the weakness of the nation's immigration laws.

Reacting to news that the group reached the U.S. border over the weekend, Trump tweeted Monday that the group is “openly defying our border.”

He called out Democrats for supporting “sanctuary city” policies that limit local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Trump and other members of his administration have been watching and criticizing the caravan of hundreds of Central Americans since they started journeying through Mexico a month ago.

The migrants tried to start applying for protection at the San Diego border crossing Sunday. But U.S. officials have said for two days that the facility is full and can't accommodate them.

