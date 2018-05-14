Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Andrew McCutchen return to PNC Park

Christopher Horner | Monday, May 14, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet to a standing ovation by Pirates fans during his first at-bat Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet to a standing ovation by Pirates fans during his first at-bat Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen smiles as he enters the visitors clubhouse after arriving at the ballpark Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen smiles as he enters the visitors clubhouse after arriving at the ballpark Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen signs autographs for fans before a game against the Pirates Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen signs autographs for fans before a game against the Pirates Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his cap to a standing ovation by Pirates fans as he takes his position in the outfield during the first inning Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his cap to a standing ovation by Pirates fans as he takes his position in the outfield during the first inning Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen doubles during the seventh inning against the Pirates Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen doubles during the seventh inning against the Pirates Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen carries a bouquet of fowers to the dugout before a game against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen carries a bouquet of fowers to the dugout before a game against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen high-fives catcher Nick Hundley next to Gregor Blanco after defeating the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen high-fives catcher Nick Hundley next to Gregor Blanco after defeating the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen smiles during a press conference Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen smiles during a press conference Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Steel McCutchen sits with his mom, Maria, as they watch daddy play against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steel McCutchen sits with his mom, Maria, as they watch daddy play against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen talks with the Pirates' Josh Harrison during batting practice Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen talks with the Pirates' Josh Harrison during batting practice Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Giants outfielders Gregor Blanco, Gorkys Hernandez and Andrew McCutchen celebrate after defeating the Pirates, 5-0, Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Giants outfielders Gregor Blanco, Gorkys Hernandez and Andrew McCutchen celebrate after defeating the Pirates, 5-0, Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen acknowledges a standing ovation by fans for the third time in three games before batting during the first inning against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen acknowledges a standing ovation by fans for the third time in three games before batting during the first inning against the Pirates Sunday, May 13, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco laughs with the Giants' Andrew McCutchen during batting practice Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco laughs with the Giants' Andrew McCutchen during batting practice Friday, May 9, 2018, at PNC Park.
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen takes the field during his return to PNC Park Friday, May 11, 2018, against the Pirates.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen takes the field during his return to PNC Park Friday, May 11, 2018, against the Pirates.

Updated 17 hours ago

A collection of photographs of Andrew McCutchen's return to PNC Park since being traded to the San Francisco Giants.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me