Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (May 21 - May 27)

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 28, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Kids slide downs Rafter's Run at Idlewild and Soak Zone on Friday, March 25, 2018.
Kids slide downs Rafter's Run at Idlewild and Soak Zone on Friday, March 25, 2018.
Penn-Trafford High School student Jordan Marshall walks with classmates to the stadium before the beginning of the commencement ceremony for the Penn-Trafford High School Class of 2018 on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Penn-Trafford High School. Marshall plans to pursue a career in the U.S Marine Corps.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford High School student Jordan Marshall walks with classmates to the stadium before the beginning of the commencement ceremony for the Penn-Trafford High School Class of 2018 on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Penn-Trafford High School. Marshall plans to pursue a career in the U.S Marine Corps.
Plum's Markus Cestra steals second base under Canon-McMillan's Cam Walker during the first inning of their WPIAL semifinal Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at North Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Plum's Markus Cestra steals second base under Canon-McMillan's Cam Walker during the first inning of their WPIAL semifinal Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at North Allegheny High School.
A distraught woman who requested not to be identified smokes a cigarette after a fire broke out in the basement of her home on Saturday, May 26, 2018 on Victoria Avenue in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A distraught woman who requested not to be identified smokes a cigarette after a fire broke out in the basement of her home on Saturday, May 26, 2018 on Victoria Avenue in New Kensington.
Elizabeth Forward's Taylor Ludwick is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against Yough Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Seton Hill University.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Forward's Taylor Ludwick is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of their WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against Yough Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Seton Hill University.
North Allegheny's Ayden Owens competes in the Class AAA boys long jump during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Shippensburg University.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Ayden Owens competes in the Class AAA boys long jump during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Shippensburg University.
John Kunco smiles while being greeted by Pittsburgh-based attorney Wendy Williams, who worked on Kunco's case with the Innocence Project, after Kunco was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
John Kunco smiles while being greeted by Pittsburgh-based attorney Wendy Williams, who worked on Kunco's case with the Innocence Project, after Kunco was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Elizabeth Forward's Taylor Ludwick celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against Yough Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Seton Hill University.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Elizabeth Forward's Taylor Ludwick celebrates as she rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal against Yough Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Seton Hill University.
Tirian Eutsy, 4, of East Huntingdon, plays the bells, during an instrument petting zoo, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, Mount Pleasant Public Library, in Mt. Pleasant, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tirian Eutsy, 4, of East Huntingdon, plays the bells, during an instrument petting zoo, hosted by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, Mount Pleasant Public Library, in Mt. Pleasant, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Tattoo artist Luke Romaniw, of True Image Tattoo in New Kensington, works with Lori Rieger, Ross Township.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Tattoo artist Luke Romaniw, of True Image Tattoo in New Kensington, works with Lori Rieger, Ross Township.
WWII veteran Joseph Folino, 96, one of the few survivors remaining from the Battle of the Bulge, poses for a portrait in the photo studio, of the Greensburg Tribune Review, on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
WWII veteran Joseph Folino, 96, one of the few survivors remaining from the Battle of the Bulge, poses for a portrait in the photo studio, of the Greensburg Tribune Review, on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Lifelong friends Brian Chorba (left) of Jefferson Hills and Ken Kuklar of Uniontown aim and throw their axes during a competitive game while fellow friend Tom Capco, background, takes a picture at Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing on Saturday, May 26, 2018 on Route 30 in Jeannette.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lifelong friends Brian Chorba (left) of Jefferson Hills and Ken Kuklar of Uniontown aim and throw their axes during a competitive game while fellow friend Tom Capco, background, takes a picture at Valhalla Indoor Axe Throwing on Saturday, May 26, 2018 on Route 30 in Jeannette.
Four-year-old Miles Rastetter of Leetsdale adds a flag to the fire during the flag retirement ceremony on Friday, May 25, 2018 in Sewickley.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Four-year-old Miles Rastetter of Leetsdale adds a flag to the fire during the flag retirement ceremony on Friday, May 25, 2018 in Sewickley.
Valley's Darius Johnson smiles after winning the Class AA boys high jump Friday, May 25, 2018, during the PIAA track and field state championships at Shippensburg University.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Valley's Darius Johnson smiles after winning the Class AA boys high jump Friday, May 25, 2018, during the PIAA track and field state championships at Shippensburg University.
Kids ride a zero gravity ride during the carnival at the Greensburg Community Days on Friday, March 25, 2018. Carolyn Rogers/Tribune-Review
Kids ride a zero gravity ride during the carnival at the Greensburg Community Days on Friday, March 25, 2018. Carolyn Rogers/Tribune-Review

Updated 12 hours ago

The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me