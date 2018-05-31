Kenny Chesney in Pittsburgh through the years

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
Kenny Chesney greets the crowd while performing live during the The Brothers of the Sun Tour, also featuring Tim McGraw, at Heinz Field on the North Side on Saturday evening, June 30, 2012. Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
Brandon Kmonk of South Park chants 'USA' while waving the American Flag in the Heinz Field parking lot ahead of the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, July 2, 2016.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
Brittney Leskey, 21, of Baldwin dances in her cowgirl boots in the bed of a pickup truck outside of Heinz Field during the tailgate for the Brothers of the Sun Tour featuring Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney on the North Side on Saturday, June 30, 2012.
Tribune-Review
Paramedics tend to a country music fan with an ankle injury in a parking lot near Heinz Field before the Kenny Chesney concert, Saturday, June 22, 2013.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Tina Bobhmer, 23, of Canonsburg cuts off the sleeves off of a shirt for Dan Corwin, 24, of Canonburg while tailgating for the Kenny Chesney Concert on the North Side on July 2, 2016.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune Review
Shane Wilson, 21, of Wheeling, WV buys a cowboy hat outside of Heinz Field during the tailgate for the Brothers of the Sun Tour featuring Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney on the North Side on Saturday, June 30, 2012. Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
Kenny Chesney performs in front of fans at Heinz Field during his 'No Shoes Nation' tour, Saturday, June 22, 2013.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Eric Coursey, of Nashville, Tennessee, (right,) greets friend Dave Gandrea, of Allison Park, as they party in a parking lot near Heinz Field before the Kenny Chesney concert, Saturday, June 22, 2013.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Kenny Chesney performs in front of fans at Heinz Field during his 'No Shoes Nation' tour, Saturday, June 22, 2013.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Tailgaters party in the Heinz Field parking lot ahead of the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, July 2, 2016.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
Tailgaters party in the Heinz Field parking lot ahead of the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, July 2, 2016.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
A group of friends from Peters Township plunge into the Allegheny River, Saturday, June 22, 2013, in an effort to keep cool before the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Tailgaters walk amongst trash in the Heinz Field parking lot during the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, July 2, 2016.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
Concert goers relax with their feet in their pool while tailgating in the Heinz Field parking lot before the Kenny Chesney concert on May 30, 2015.
Nate Smallwood | Trib Total Media
KJH CHESNEY15.jpg Fans react as Kenny Chesney performs at Heinz Field on his Poets and Pirates Tour 2008, Saturday, June 14th, 2008.
Country music fans tailgate in the parking lots around Heinz Field before the Kenny Chesney concert, Saturday, June 22, 2013.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Tina Toy, of Katanning helps her cousin, Angie Toy, try on a hat prior to the Kenny Chesney Concert on the North Side on July 2, 2016.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune Review
Piles of trash litter the Heinz Field parking lot following the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday, July 2, 2016.
Guy Wathen | Tribune-Review
Max Hine, 21, rides in a shopping cart being pushed by Joe Kincher, 21, of Oakland in the Heinz Field parking lot before the Kenny Chesney concert on May 30, 2015.
Nate Smallwood | Trib Total Media
Kenny Chesney's “No Shoes Nation” revisits Steelers Nation when the country music superstar returns to Heinz Field on June 2, 2018. The Pittsburgh stop on Chesney's 18-city “Trip Around the Sun” Tour is his first visit to the ‘Burgh since 2016. In past years, the infamously rowdy country music concert attracted tens of thousands of fans.

