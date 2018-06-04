Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (May 28 - June 3)

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 4, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
A group of geese float past a sleeping tailgater along the Allegheny River prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A group of geese float past a sleeping tailgater along the Allegheny River prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Southmoreland dog piles on pitcher, Jess Matheny, after the WPIAL softball championship tripleheader at Seton Hill University on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Southmoreland won 12-1.
Southmoreland dog piles on pitcher, Jess Matheny, after the WPIAL softball championship tripleheader at Seton Hill University on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Southmoreland won 12-1.
Tarentum police Sgt. Jim Newcomer demonstrates the camera mounted to the police department's Tasers on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Tarentum police Sgt. Jim Newcomer demonstrates the camera mounted to the police department's Tasers on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Kenny Chesney performs for his 'Trip Around the Sun' tour Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kenny Chesney performs for his 'Trip Around the Sun' tour Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Kaydence Jones, 8, left, and Jocelyn Pater-Griggle, 8, hold a sign made for visiting Springdale High School Seniors at Acmetonia Elementary School on May 29, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kaydence Jones, 8, left, and Jocelyn Pater-Griggle, 8, hold a sign made for visiting Springdale High School Seniors at Acmetonia Elementary School on May 29, 2018.
Saint Joseph High School graduating seniors (from left) Meredith Willard, Serena Edgar and Calley Neelan take a photo before their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Saint Joseph High School graduating seniors (from left) Meredith Willard, Serena Edgar and Calley Neelan take a photo before their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Bentley Rivera, 6, of Lower Burrell, looks into his hat as he starts to collect thrown candy during the Lower Burrell Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bentley Rivera, 6, of Lower Burrell, looks into his hat as he starts to collect thrown candy during the Lower Burrell Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Alex Marx, 4, sits in his chair on a stump while he waits for the music to start at SummerSounds in St. Clair Park on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Alex Marx, 4, sits in his chair on a stump while he waits for the music to start at SummerSounds in St. Clair Park on Friday, June 1, 2018.
Dave Sheetz looks over his vehicle after, a 1970 z28 Chevrolet Camaro, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at his home garage in Greensburg. Sheetz was the recipient of the senior award for the restored car in 2016 from the Antique Automobile Club of America. Sheetz was preparing last-minute touches for the vehicle for the upcoming Antique Automobile Club of America's Grand National Show, which is being held on June 2 at the Pitt-Greensburg campus.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Dave Sheetz looks over his vehicle after, a 1970 z28 Chevrolet Camaro, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at his home garage in Greensburg. Sheetz was the recipient of the senior award for the restored car in 2016 from the Antique Automobile Club of America. Sheetz was preparing last-minute touches for the vehicle for the upcoming Antique Automobile Club of America's Grand National Show, which is being held on June 2 at the Pitt-Greensburg campus.
Piratescenter fielder Starling Marte can't catch a single by the Cubs' Chris Gimenez during the fourth inning Monday, May 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Piratescenter fielder Starling Marte can't catch a single by the Cubs' Chris Gimenez during the fourth inning Monday, May 28, 2018, at PNC Park.
World War Two veterans, Charles Gaitanis, 95, left, and William Tingle, 100, right, look on during the Lower Burrell Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
World War Two veterans, Charles Gaitanis, 95, left, and William Tingle, 100, right, look on during the Lower Burrell Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2018.
Breea Bonnett, 16, falls into the dunk tank during the Highlands Relay for Life event Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Breea Bonnett, 16, falls into the dunk tank during the Highlands Relay for Life event Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Fans sit behind a pane of glass that was shattered by an errant throw by the Cubs' Addison Russell during a game against the Pirates Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Fans sit behind a pane of glass that was shattered by an errant throw by the Cubs' Addison Russell during a game against the Pirates Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at PNC Park.
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic relief pitcher Joe Alampi celebrates after the last out after beating Serra Catholic in the WPIAL 2-A Baseball championship Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Wild Things Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic relief pitcher Joe Alampi celebrates after the last out after beating Serra Catholic in the WPIAL 2-A Baseball championship Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Wild Things Field.
Ashley Priore, 18, of Shadyside, plays chess with students from St. Edmund's Academy in Squirrel Hill on May 31, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Ashley Priore, 18, of Shadyside, plays chess with students from St. Edmund's Academy in Squirrel Hill on May 31, 2018.
Norwin senior Megan Pfeifer (background) adjusts her hair while waiting to head to the stadium with fellow classmates before the start of the Norwin Senior High School Class of 2018 commencement ceremony Friday, May 25, 2018 at Norwin Senior High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin senior Megan Pfeifer (background) adjusts her hair while waiting to head to the stadium with fellow classmates before the start of the Norwin Senior High School Class of 2018 commencement ceremony Friday, May 25, 2018 at Norwin Senior High School.
Mia Tuzlic poses for a portrait inside of her home in Brookline on May 17, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mia Tuzlic poses for a portrait inside of her home in Brookline on May 17, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me