Featured Photography

Stanley Cup 2018

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly (25) scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, center, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Alex Ovechkin, left, of Russia, and Nicklas Backstrom, right, of Sweden, during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jay Bryant-Chavez, center, reacts after a play during a watch party for Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Washington Capitals fans cheer during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny, left, of the Czech Republic, fires the puck past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for a goal during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP)
Fans stand for the national anthem during a watch party for Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller, of Denmark, goes airborne as he moves the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin, left, during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Fans and Washington Capitals players celebrate a goal by Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) checks Vegas Golden Knights forward James Neal (18) during the second period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Linesman Matt MacPherson, center, steps in to separate Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves (75) and Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant watches from behind the bench during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, of France, is checked into the glass during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, left, of Sweden, falls to the ice after a hit by Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, right, during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, June 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Capitals forward Jay Beagle (83) checks Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek (92), of the Czech Republic, during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Brian 'Buzz' Ganow, 22, of Manassas, Va., celebrates a goal in the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. Fans could watch the game on a large screen outside the venue. 'I've lived here my whole life,' says Ganow, 'so I've been waiting for this for a long time.' (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, checks Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47), of Italy, during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Washington Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson (18) contends with Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin (21) during the third period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith, top, checks Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny, of the Czech Republic, to the ice during the first period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The logo for the Stanley Cup Final series is projected on the ice before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
With the Washington Capitals just one win away from the Stanley Cup, here is a look at the series thus far. The Capitals lead the series 3-1 against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

