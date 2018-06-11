Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (June 4 - June 10)

Tribune-rerview | Monday, June 11, 2018, 6:04 a.m.
Savanna Davis holds on to her cap as she makes her way to her seat at the beginning of Baldwin High School's commencement Monday, June 4, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Renowned Cellist, Yo-Yo Ma plays for a crowd in the basement of Greater Valley Community Services while touring Braddock on June 8, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Community members listen to renowned Cellist, Yo-Yo Ma, as he plays for a crowd in the basement of Greater Valley Community Services while touring Braddock on June 8, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Eve Trent, 18, of Harrison, high fives Grandview Elementary students as Highlands Seniors visited all the districts Elementary sites. Tuesday June 5, 2018. Highlands graduation ceremony will be Friday June 10th.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A guest dances on the floor as the band Saddle Up performs during a fundraiser event for Cassandra Gross on Friday, June 8, 2018 at Marian Hall in Crabtree. The fundraiser was organized to help raise funds to pay for Gross' financial obligations. Gross has been missing since April.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
From various packs across Westmoreland county, scouts carrries a flag togther to be retired during The Norwin Elks annual Flag Day ceremony in Manor, on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Cassi Snyder, 12, and Leila Garcia, 12, before the People 2k18 March on Sunday, June 10, 2018.
A rider gets some air over a jump on Thursday, June7, 2018 at the Westmoreland BMX track at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Senior Madalena Filosemi talks with faculty members while classmate Diante Jackson twirls the tassel of his cap while the soon-to-be graduates wait for the beginning of the Greensburg-Salem Class of 2018 commencement ceremony Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Offutt Field in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel Area High School English teacher and inspiring educator of the year Jose Aires takes a group photo before the graduation commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sardorbek Omonkulov leaps in the air after receiving his diploma during commencement at Chartiers Valley on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Starling Marte laughs during batting practice before a game against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
As the search for a swimmer who went missing Tuesday evening continues, friends and family console each other along Jacobs Creek, in South Huntingdon Twp., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A memorial for a swimmer who died at Creek Falls while swimming in Jacobs Creek, is seen at the intersection of Meadow Run Rd. and Chaintown Rd. in South Huntingdon Twp., as the search continues for a missing swimmer, on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Lucus Wardecke, 22, of Wisconsin, breaks up his summer visiting family, with some slacklining at Leigon Keener Park, in Latrobe, on Friday, June 8, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Musician Jack White takes in the Pirates game against the Dodgers Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Lydia Tomlinson, 6, from Ligonier, jumps off the swings at Friendship Park in Ligonier Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

click me