The Associated Press | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the unveiling ceremony for statues of late leaders Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung on Mansudae in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, April 13, 2012. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he meets with President Donald Trump on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
North Korean military officers applaud near giant portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il, at right, during a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate 100 years since the birth of North Korean founder, Kim Il Sung on Sunday, April 15, 2012. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered his first public televised speech Sunday, just two days after a failed rocket launch, portraying himself as a strong military chief unafraid of foreign powers during festivities meant to glorify his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, arrives at the cemeteries of fallen fighters of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on Thursday, July 25, 2013 in Pyongyang, North Korea as part of ceremonies marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended hostilities on the Korean peninsula. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, salutes during an opening ceremony for a cemetery for Korean War veterans on Thursday, July 25, 2013 in Pyongyang, North Korea marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended hostilities on the Korean peninsula. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)
North Korea leader Kim Jong Il, right, and his son Kim Jong Un attend a massive military parade to mark the 65th anniversary of the communist nation's ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Shamans perform a ritual for good luck in 2012 as they hold up a poster of North Korea's next leader Kim Jong Un in Lima, Peru, Thursday Dec. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro)
In this April 13, 2012 photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands next to senior military leaders during a ceremony in honor of his father, Kim Jong Il and grandfather, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang. In very different ways, North Korea, run by the same family as a Stalinist dictatorship since the 1940s, and Myanmar, run by a cabal of generals, have opened themselves up over the past year or so, allowing the world to peer behind the political curtains they had so laboriously erected, but the question of whether there has been any real change still remains. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, waves while Kim Yong Nam, third left, Choe Ryong Hae, second left, and Pak Pong Ju, center, clap during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A woman is dwarfed as she walks past giant portraits of the late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at the Kim Il Sung Square on Saturday, May 7, 2016 in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed his country's recent nuclear test to uproarious applause as he convened the first full congress of its ruling party since 1980, an event intended to showcase the North's stability and unity in the face of tough international sanctions and deepening isolation. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
ADDS ID OF MAN AT CENTER - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Choe Ryong Hae, vice-chairman of the central committee of the Workers' Party, arrive for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
A man watches a television screen showing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. President Donald Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Thursday, demanding that Kim Jong Un's government 'get their act together' or face extraordinary trouble. He said his previous 'fire and fury' warning to Pyongyang might have been too mild. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in inspect an honor guard after Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom Friday, April 27, 2018. Their discussions will be expected to focus on whether the North can be persuaded to give up its nuclear bombs. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone Friday, April 27, 2018. Their discussions will be expected to focus on whether the North can be persuaded to give up its nuclear bombs. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)
SINGAPORE (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his repeated praise of North Korea's Kim Jong Un during their meetings in spite of Kim's distressing record on human rights.

Trump told reporters at a press conference in Singapore on Tuesday that Kim “is very talented.” He pointed to Kim's rise to power at a relatively young age.

Trump has appeared largely unconcerned about the implications of feting an authoritarian leader suspected of ordering the public assassination of his half brother with a nerve agent, executing his uncle by firing squad and killing U.S. college student Otto Warmbier.

But Trump says without Warmbier's death, his meeting with Kim may not have happened. He says, “Otto did not die in vain.”

Trump says human rights did come up during the talks, albeit briefly.

Trump says he believes Kim wants to do the right thing.

