Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Looking back: Joe Denardo

Tribune-Review | Friday, June 15, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Joe DeNardo sits for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
Keith Hodan
Joe DeNardo sits for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
WTAE weather forecaster Joe Denardo at the station Thursday, March 8, 2001.
WTAE weather forecaster Joe Denardo at the station Thursday, March 8, 2001.
WTAE chief meteorologist, Joe DeNardo and Sally Wiggin talk on the air on Nov. 16, 1998 for the first time since DeNardo's return after time off due to cancer.
WTAE chief meteorologist, Joe DeNardo and Sally Wiggin talk on the air on Nov. 16, 1998 for the first time since DeNardo's return after time off due to cancer.
Joe DeNardo sits for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
Keith Hodan
Joe DeNardo sits for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
Joe DeNardo with sons Doug
Joe DeNardo with sons Doug
Joe DeNardo sits for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
Keith Hodan
Joe DeNardo sits for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
Joe DeNardo stands for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
Keith Hodan
Joe DeNardo stands for a portrait on Oct. 11, 2005.
Joe Denardo
Joe Denardo
Joe DeNardo, WTAE's chief meteorologist until his retirement in 2004, poses for a portrait inside his house in Moon Township next to a meteorology website on Friday, July 28, 2006. DeNardo had lung cancer in 1998.
Joe DeNardo, WTAE's chief meteorologist until his retirement in 2004, poses for a portrait inside his house in Moon Township next to a meteorology website on Friday, July 28, 2006. DeNardo had lung cancer in 1998.
WTAE chief meteorologist, Joe DeNardo gets ready to go on the air for the first time since DeNardo's return after time off due to cancer.
WTAE chief meteorologist, Joe DeNardo gets ready to go on the air for the first time since DeNardo's return after time off due to cancer.

Updated 6 hours ago

Legendary WTAE-TVs weather forecaster Joe DeNardo, who Western Pennsylvanians grew to love, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018. He was 87. Here is a look back the beloved local weatherman also know for his tireless support of Project Bundle-Up auction and telethon.

Related Content
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
Joe DeNardo said. That was how conversations usually started when the topic of weather came up around Pittsburgh. The legendary weather forecaster for WTAE-TV, who died ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me