Easter pies filled to the brim with Italian meats and cheeses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Easter celebrations involving pie may conjure up thoughts of lemon meringue, custard, or maybe a nice mixed berry.

But the centerpiece of many a traditional table may be something just a bit more savory — an Easter pie.

Depending on what recipe one is following, the dense, savory deep dish will contain a variety of meats and cheeses, lots of eggs — sometimes hard-boiled — and can serve as an appetizer or entree.

Their ethnicity is Italian, and they are sometimes called "pizza rustica."

Jim Cibrone, owner and operator of M. Cibrone & Sons Italian Bakery in Castle Shannon, says the annual treat is typically made to order.

"You get into some money not to have them sold beforehand," he says.

"Last year we made 45. Most were ordered; about 12 to 15 we sold over the counter," Cibrone says.

An entire, nearly five-pound pie goes for $50, he says, with halves and quarters also sold.

Although recipes may vary, at Cibrone's, he says, "We make it the way we make it."

And that includes cheeses like ricotta, Parmesan, Romano, basket cheese (a soft, white cheese formed inside a basket), hard-boiled eggs, fresh parsley, hot and sweet sausage, pepperoni, two layers thick with top and bottom crusts.

"We've made them for at least 20 years," Cibrone says.

Some people purchase fresh dough and other ingredients from the bakery and make their own Easter pies, he says.

Easter pie is often made to mark the end of Lent.

"You don't eat it until after Good Friday. You make it on Good Friday so everyone's tongues hang out," Cibrone says, laughing.

Family recipes

At DeLallo Italian Marketplace in Jeannette, customers enjoy sciadunes - half-moon shaped pastries - in the weeks leading up to Easter.

The ingredients are similar to the Easter pies made closer to the holiday, says Anthony DiPietro, grandson of founders the late Madeleine and George DeLallo, and a member of the family business.

The smaller pies, DiPietro says, are an American culinary interpretation from Italy's Abruzzo region.

Ricotta, Parmesan and provolone, fresh parsley, cubed ham, salami and pepperoni are tucked inside a crust, which is folded over and given a sweet egg wash, DiPietro says.

"It's Mrs. DeLallo's family recipe," he says.

DiPietro also says people often come in to purchase their eggs, meats and cheeses to make their own Easter pies.

"It's nice and interesting, when people come in and talk about their recipes," he says.

The store's Easter pies are sold during Easter week, and remain popular with customers.

"It think it's becoming a resurgence, where people are ... resurrecting the tradition," DiPietro says.

Tony Moio, owner of Moio's Italian Pastry Shop in Monroeville, makes hundreds of Easter pies in the days preceding the holiday.

His version, his grandfather's recipe, has a biscuit pie shell with a filling including eggs, ricotta and basket cheese, ham, salami and prosciutto, and black pepper.

"I like it cold, some people like it warm. I take it home and eat it for breakfast," Moio says.

The pies are so popular that he sells them in three sizes - pot pie, $15; medium, $25; and large, $45.

He also makes baking pan versions and sells individual slices for $4 and $5, which typically sell out in one day, he says.

From home to pie case

Kathy Young, owner of Grandma's Country Oven Bake Shoppe in Penn Township, has long made her own Easter pies at home.

She also makes them for customers, upon request.

Young puts her own spin on the pies, which she bakes with a bottom crust only.

One recent afternoon, she pulled two pies fresh from the oven, both full of cheeses and eggs.

One though, includes ham, cheddar and onion, along with garlic and other seasonings.

The second, in a nod to her customers and workers observing Lent, contains crabmeat, Swiss cheese, red pepper and green onion.

If ordered, they sell for $15.59 and $22.89, respectively, Young says.

"If you have company at Easter, they're nice to put out," she says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.