Lifestyles

Protect your connected home devices from hackers

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
As technology gets smarter, so do the hackers. Boyce Thompson, a Maryland-based author and public speaker who curates a Life-Changing Products exhibit that visits home shows across the country, offers these tips for keeping your devices secure:

1. Upgrade your router. Cable companies use cheap, easy-to-hack devices with simple passcodes to make installers' work easier.

2. Change the admin username and password on the router. The generic usernames and passwords they come with are widely published on the Internet.

3. Activate the encryption function. From a computer, find the security options in your router's settings.

4. Enter a long, complicated passcode for encryption. Don't forget to write it down.

5. Double up. In addition to the router's firewall, install one on your PC.

6. Update your router software. Hackers find holes to exploit, so check the settings monthly for updates.

7. Turn off the wi-fi protected set-up. If it's on and someone breaks in, they could pair a device with your router and access your system.

8. Create a separate Wi-Fi system for home devices. Use the guest network that typically comes with a router and make sure it's encrypted and has strong password protection.

9. Buy a home firewall device. It connects to the router and secures home devices against hacks and web threats.

10. Create a Virtual Private Network. A VPN creates a private tunnel between the device and the Internet via a third-party server and can hide your identity.

Source: boycethompsonmedia.com

