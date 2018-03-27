Bake up a new Easter tradition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Easter pie recipes seem to be a lot like tomato sauce recipes.

Every family has its own and every family's recipe is the best. And with that, we cannot disagree.

However not everyone is familiar with this holiday classic. We offer a starting point to those home cooks who want to bake up a new, lusicious Easter tradition ... this one is from the King Arthur Flour website.

Italian Easter Meat Pie

Crust

43⁄4 cups King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons instant yeast

2 tablespoons sugar

5 tablespoons King Arthur Easy-Roll Dough Improver; optional, but very helpful

2 tablespoons Pizza Dough Flavor; optional, but tasty

1⁄4 cup olive oil

11⁄2 cups warm water

Filling

6 large eggs

4 cups part-skim ricotta cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

2 cups ham, diced into 1⁄2-inch cubes

2 cups Genoa salami, diced into 1⁄2-inch cubes

2 cups pepperoni, diced into 1⁄2-inch cubes

8 to 10 slices very thinly sliced prosciutto

Olive oil, for brushing on the crust

To make the dough: Mix and knead together all of the dough ingredients — by hand, in a mixer, or in a bread machine — until you've made a soft, smooth dough.

Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover, and allow it to rise for 1 to 2 hours, until it's not quite doubled in bulk.

To make the filling: While the dough is rising, stir together the eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, salt and pepper.

Stir in the ham, salami, and pepperoni.

Divide the filling in half (each about 4 1⁄2 cups), and refrigerate.

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Have ready two 9” pie pans.

Gently deflate the dough and divide it into four pieces. Two of the pieces will be bottom crusts and should be just slightly larger than the other two pieces.

Place one of the larger pieces of dough on a lightly greased silicone rolling mat, or lightly greased work surface. Roll it into a circle that's about 16 inches in diameter; go away for 5 minutes, then come back; the circle will probably have shrunk.

Roll it out again, and drape it into the pie plate, anchoring the edges to the pan by folding them underneath the rim; you don't want it shrinking down the sides of the pan while you're rolling the other crust.

Roll one of the smaller pieces of dough the same way you did the larger, giving it time to shrink and then rolling again, if necessary.

Line the bottom crust with half the prosciutto slices. Spoon half the filing on top.

Drape the top crust over the filling, and bring the edge of the bottom crust up over the edge of the top crust, sealing the two together and smoothing them as best you can.

Cut a 1-inch circle in the center of the top crust, to allow steam to escape. Make another pie with the remaining dough and filling.

Place both pies on a large, parchment-lined baking sheet; if you don't have a big enough sheet, use two. The baking sheet makes it easier to transport pies in and out of the oven, and parchment will catch any spills.

Bake the pies for 80 minutes, until they're a light golden brown.

Five minutes before the end of the baking time, remove them from the oven, brush or spray with olive oil, and return to the oven; this will give the crust a nice glow.

Remove the pies from the oven, and let them rest for at least 1 hour (preferably 2 hours) before cutting. Serve warm, or at room temperature. Don't serve until Easter Saturday.

Refrigerate any leftovers for up to 4 days.