Dine by the light of the silvery moon and support the Lincoln Highway Experience

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
The Lincoln Highway Experience in Unity will host a special sit-down version of its popular SupperMarket food fair on Sept. 6, 2017.
Cami DiBattista | Trib Total Media
Updated 54 minutes ago

A special encore of the popular SupperMarket food fair is planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Lincoln Highway Experience museum, 3435 Route 30 East, Unity.

The weekly summertime events feature foods from Sun Dawg Café, White Rabbit Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, Chef Mark's Palate, Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato's Table and Connections Café, for visitors to take home or to eat at picnic tables on site.

The “By the Light of the Silvery Moon Dinner Show” will find the regular chefs catering a special sit-down dinner, complete with white tablecloths, to benefit the museum. The event will go on rain or shine, according to museum office manager Kristin Poerschke.

Guests will be treated to music by the Eric Barchiesi Trio, with special guest John Noble singing tunes from his “Almost Sinatra” show.

Since 2014, the SupperMarket has served more than 12,000 guests.

A ticket for the dinner show is $40; registration is required by Aug. 31.

Details: 724-879-4241 or lhhc.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

