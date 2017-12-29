Horseradish is fully hardy here in Pa.

Question: I'd like to plant some horseradish in the spring. Can you tell me a little more about how to grow it? Can I start it from seed? Also, when do you harvest horseradish?

Answer: Horseradish (Armoracia rusticana) is a perennial crop that's in the same family as broccoli and kale, as well as many spicy-flavored plants such as mustards, wasabi, radish and many others.

Grown for its pungent roots, horseradish is a native of Eastern Europe where it has long been grown and appreciated as a condiment to many dishes.

Fully hardy here in Pennsylvania, the same horseradish plant can be grown and harvested for many, many years. But, starting horseradish from seed isn't the best way to get a crop because it takes several years for a seedling to become large enough to harvest. Instead, start your plants from crown divisions, not seeds.

You can purchase crown divisions of horseradish, with one or more roots attached, in the spring from many local or online nurseries. Site your horseradish plant in the full sun. The plants grow quite large and spread fairly quickly so be sure to give each plant plenty of room. Work a few shovels full of compost or aged horse or cow manure into the planting site prior to planting your new horseradish. When planting, situate the crown of the plant about one inch beneath the surface of the soil. Planting too deeply may inhibit the plant's growth.

Allow the plant to grow all summer long, watering it as necessary. Horseradish are tough plants so there's no need to provide supplemental fertilization, though a few inches of straw or shredded leaf mulch is a good idea.

When fall arrives and the first hard frost kills the leaves, it's time to make your horseradish harvest. Cut off the frost-damaged foliage and use a shovel to dig up the entire plant. Once it's been lifted from the garden, use your hands to brush the dirt from the clump of roots. Cut the side roots from the main root, making sure a portion of the crown remains attached to each piece of side root, using a clean, sharp knife. The main roots are harvested and the smaller, pencil-thin side roots are replanted for next year's crop.

If you don't want to replant the smaller side roots at the time of harvest, you can also wrap them in a piece of damp newspaper and seal them in a plastic bag. Put the bag in the back of the fridge for the winter and replant in the spring.

If you don't harvest your horseradish every autumn, the plant can become quite invasive, growing deep taproots and many side shoots that are difficult to remove. Yearly harvests keep the plant in check.

Once harvested, you can either store the unwashed roots in a bag in the fridge and use as needed all winter long, or peel the horseradish roots immediately in a well-ventilated area. It's when the interior flesh is exposed to air that it develops its signature piquant aroma and flavor. Soon after peeling the root, grate it and store it in white vinegar. Vinegar keeps the flavor intact and aids in storage. Freshly grated horseradish stored in vinegar will keep in the refrigerator for up to three weeks. You can also freeze grated horseradish for longer storage.

