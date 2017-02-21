Wine essential to Mardi Gras festivities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Let the good times roll.

When enjoying wine and food during Mardi Gras festivities, you're in a party dating back thousands of years. Pagan winegrowers in Greece and Rome started traditions that took root in Europe in the Middle Ages before eventually becoming linked to the Catholic Church's religious calendar.

Today, Catholics — and others — enjoy carnivals with indulgent eating, wine drinking and revelry. The parties climax on the Tuesday night before entering Lent — Feb. 28 this year.

In ancient times, pagan rituals involved similar mid-winter celebrations of Dionysus (also known as Bacchus), the god of wine and creativity. Greek mythology holds that immortal Zeus and mortal Seleme conceived Dionysus.

In everyday European rustic life, Dionysus became an important deity associated with seasonal vineyard cycles and celebrations.

After completing pruning and before beginning the long wait for new buds on the vines in spring, winegrowers held parties with wine drinking, feasting and creative singing and acting. Celebrations continue today in European wine regions in parallel with Mardi Gras festivities tied to the church calendar.

In America, New Orleans' carnival floats and French Quarter eating, drinking and jazz music set the standard for Mardi Gras celebrations. The Cajun cuisine creates terrific wine pairing opportunities. Try the following:

Crayfish — freshwater shrimp — are native to Gulf Coast swamps. Most of these large, red crustaceans come from Louisiana where the farmed-raised critters are known as crawfish. Groceries such as Whole Foods carry frozen crawfish tails, but producers such as Louisiana Crawfish Co. (lacrawfish.com) also ship them fresh.

Try the classic Louisiana Crawfish Ya-Ya Pasta. Recipes call for egg noodles tossed with a creamy sauce comprised of Cajun seasoning, heavy cream, green onions, minced garlic and cooked and peeled crawfish tails.

Pair the dish with the 2015 Domaine du Tariquet, “Amplitude,” Côtes de Gascogne, France (Luxury 88412; Chairman's Selection on sale: $9.99 — widely available in Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties). The wine comes from sustainably farmed vineyards in the heart of Gascony in South West France. This blend of native grapes ferments in stainless steel for optimal freshness. Bottling occurs without aging in oak barrels.

The wine's delightful floral and quince aromas open to fresh, thirst quenching flavors and zesty acidity. And with only 10.5 percent alcohol by volume, it sets an easy, light pace for Mardi Gras celebrations. Highly recommended.

No dish embodies Mardi Gras' sheer joy and delicious flavors better than classic Cajun jambalaya. Countless recipes exist, but the essence of this slowly cooked stew includes chicken, spicy sausages and shrimp layered in steaming rice and vegetables flavored with Cajun spices.

Because of jambalaya's spiciness, try a crisp rose with body. TheLe Sot de l'Ange, “La Boutanche Rosé,” Vin de France, France (Luxury 47615; $17.99 for one liter bottle; available in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties) provides the perfect choice. Winegrower Quentin Bourse works with biodynamic grapes grown in Azay-le-Rideau, a relatively obscure Loire Valley area more famous for its châteaux rather than vineyards. But Bourse's terrific wines deserve attention too.

This wine uses red-skinned Grolleau grapes for a lovely salmon pink color. Floral and berry aromas open to delicious, tart red fruit flavors and a refreshing dry finish. Highly recommended.

Dave DeSimone writes about wine for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at tribliving@tribweb.com.