Women take over reins in the wine business

With March 8 being International Women's Day, the spotlight naturally shines on women in wine. Until the late 1970s, women primarily held technical roles in winery laboratories. Today, women work in every role imaginable, such as winery owners, wholesale and retail wine distributors, restaurant sommeliers, wine media and wine marketing.

But some of the most intriguing stories come from women at the “ground” level, growing grapes and producing wine. Consider Sylvie Esmonin in Burgundy, France, and Elena Walch in Alto Adige, Italy.

Both Esmonin and Walch enjoyed advantages being members of multi-generational grape-growing families, but success required tenacious commitment to pioneering paths in male-dominated times. They personify the International Women's Day theme of #BeBoldForChange.

Esmonin and her sister grew up in Gevrey-Chambertin on a domaine headed by her father, Michel Esmonin. The family vineyards included the famed Clos Saint Jacques premier cru; yet, like many of his generation, Michel sold his grapes in bulk to négociants.

It was never a foregone plan for Sylvie to work full time at the family domaine. She trained initially as an engineer in agronomy and industrial food production, but after early unhappy corporate internships, she refocused on chemistry and viticulture studies.

In the mid-1980s, she became an independent consulting oenologist. Then Sylvie accepted her father's invitation to handle the domaine's administrative duties and sales. But she agreed to return only if the domaine committed to the riskier path of producing, bottling and selling its own wines. She also led efforts to quit systematically spraying the vines with chemical fertilizers, pesticides and fungicides.

Enhanced quality led to a sterling international reputation and solid success. Eventually, Sylvie took the helm in 1998 with Michel Esmonin remaining active in the vineyards. Today as a hard-working, hands-on vigneronne, the affable Sylvie greets visitors in unpretentious work clothes, aided by energetic dog, Justy.

Her wines highlight intoxicating floral and red fruit aromas; ripe, pure fruit with ample concentration; fresh acidity and elegant tannins. Part of the trick lies in fermenting whole grape clusters with stems for a portion of the wine. The technique hinges on meticulous manual vineyard work.

Her delicious, very drinkable wines now available online on national markets are all highly recommended, including the2013 Domaine Sylvie Esmonin, Bourgogne Rouge “Cuvée Sylvie” (around $35), the 2013 Domaine Sylvie Esmonin, Gevrey-Chambertin (around $55) and the 2013 Domaine Sylvie Esmonin, Gevrey-Chambertin, Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru (around $135).

In the 1980s in northern Italy, Elena Walch pioneered a quality revolution when success was neither probable nor predictable. Traditionally, the family of Walch's husband grew and sold grapes to larger producers. But Walch convinced her husband to support her in trying a new approach with a separate winery bearing her name.

“My mother was raised in Milan and trained as an architect. She always enjoyed wine but never made it,” says daughter Karoline. “Marrying into a traditional grape-growing family, she quickly found herself in Tramin, a little village surrounded by seas of vines near the Austrian border.”

Early on, Walch appreciated the potential of Alto Aidge — also known as Südtirol — which has the Alps on three sides. The fourth side opens to the south. The resulting “horseshoe” valley creates hot and dry summer weather. Vineyards ranging from 750 to 3,000 feet above sea level offer terrific, diverse microclimates.

“Elena's idea was to make wines as a true expression of both Alto Adige's unique terroir and our family's great vineyards in Castel Ringberg near Lake Caldaro and Kastelaz overlooking Tramin,” Karoline says.

Skepticism abounded. Many questioned a woman's ability to manage the ambitious effort. It was also uncertain whether consumer demand existed for Walch's proposed new wine style from a region traditionally known for easy drinking, unremarkable wines.

She persisted by cultivating new grape varieties in more densely planted vineyards. Decreasing grape yields per vine enhanced quality naturally. Over time sales increased.

“Today, sustainability is key in all aspects of our business,” Karoline says. “We plan to continue for generations to come, so we give back as much as we take from the soils.”

Enjoy the 2015 Elena Walch, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy (Luxury 73045; $16.99) which ferments grapes in stainless steel to preserve freshness. Aging on the lees, i.e. spent yeasts, adds creaminess. Fresh pear, grapefruit and apple aromas and crisp flavors balance deliciously through the fruity, but dry, finish. Highly recommended.

