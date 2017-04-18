Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Dave DeSimone

Pair poke with wine or beer — take your pick

David Desimone | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
David DeSimone
Penn Avenue Fish Company’s Chef Henry Dewey presents a made-to-order poke bowl.
David DeSimone
Fishmonger Tim Reynolds holding a fresh Faroe Island salmon.

Updated 1 hour ago

If you haven't heard of poke bowls, don't worry. You will. Just ask Angela Earley, a partner in Penn Avenue Fish Co. in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

“Recently regular customers have come in saying how much they enjoyed poke bowls in L.A.,” she notes. “Some even told us we should open a poke only restaurant.”

But what are poke bowls, and why all the sudden excitement over pairing them with wine and craft beers?

It starts simply enough with poke bowls' humble origins. Hawaiian fishmongers use all parts of the fresh catch in appetizing, inexpensive ways. Tender, raw parts cut from the heads and tails of fatty fish such as ahi tuna are mixed with rice and then covered with a sweet and spicy sauce. Crowning, crunchy tidbits include macadamia nuts, scallions, avocado slices, wasabi peas, radishes, pickled onions, pickled ginger and fresh herbs.

Eventually the tasty poke (pronounced “poh-kay”) bowls spread to the U.S. coasts and went upscale. Choice cuts of fish including salmon and hamachi — yellowtail amberjack — serve as the protein and noodles often replace the rice. Because of the dish's diverse flavors and textures, sommeliers and cicerones love experimenting by pairing poke bowls with crisp, fruity white wines and craft beers. Now the poke trend is moving inexorably mainstream across the land.

At Penn Avenue Fish Co., Earley and fellow fishmongers Chef Henry Dewey and Tim Reynolds offer poke bowls made to order. They like making artistic presentations while maintaining poke's fun, uncomplicated spirit as a fish and rice dish meant for casual enjoyment.

“The key is starting with a great sauce to tie it all together,” Dewey notes.

While the exact recipe remains in-house, he likes to begin with a rich, Asian brown sauce “kind of like a Peking duck sauce.” He adds a bit of Sambal Oelek Asian chili sauce “to give a kick.” Then the chef adds Ketjap Manis — Indonesian sweet soy sauce — for balance.

For protein, Dewey recommends using chunks of Scottish Faroe Island Salmon for the firm texture, delicious flavor and fatty oil. The fish handles the sauce effortlessly. Dewey also offers a poke bowl with firm tofu as protein for vegetarians.

Final toppings include macadamia nuts, sesame seeds, avocado slices and plenty of cilantro. A seasoned, sticky rice serves as the base.

Dewey also encourages customers to have fun while making poke bowls at home.

“There are plenty of recipes online,” he notes. “Just go with fresh fish and imagination, and you won't go wrong.”

For wine, Dewey recommends Alsace Gewurztraminers. The wines have just the right amount of bold flavor and freshness to complement, rather than overwhelm, the dish. He especially likes Alsace winegrower Olivier Humbrecht's wines.

“Man, Humbrecht is a genius,” Dewey says enthusiastically. “He captures all the fruit's aromas and ripeness, but the wine has great, refreshing balance.”

In the vineyards, Humbrecht follows a biodynamic approach using homeopathic treatments on the vines rather than synthetic chemicals. So his vineyards have rich soils teeming with flora and fauna that force vines to sink deep roots to mineral rocks below. The resulting wines have a fresh purity and balance that enthralls chefs and amateurs the world over. For a delightful introduction, try the 2014 Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Gewurztraminer, Turckheim, available nationally at around $23.

For another delicious, more readily available choice, try the 2015 Gorghi Tondi, Coste a Preola, Grillo, Siciliane I.G.P., Italy (Luxury 78394; Chairman's Selection On Sale: $11.99). The golden color offers ripe pineapple, orange and honey aromas opening to crisp citrus flavors and a dry finish. Highly Recommended.

Back at Penn Avenue Fish Co., fellow fishmonger Reynolds prefers craft beer with the poke bowl.

“That touch of heat in the dish goes well with a session style India pale ale without a lot of alcohol,” he says.

He recommends a selection from craft brewer Helltown Brewery, located in Mt. Pleasant. The Helltown Hot Frenzy I.P.A. has 5.5 percent A.B.V. with hop-forward aromas and a refreshingly fruity yet bitter taste. The recipe includes Columbus, Citra and Nugget hops.

Dave DeSimone writes about wine for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at tribliving@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.