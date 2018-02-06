Let the good times roll with these Valentine, Mardi Gras wines

With this year's Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day celebrations taking place back-to-back next Tuesday and Wednesday, what's a wine lover to do? Easy — celebrate both days!

Going out and having fun with the crowds can be exciting, but just remember that each holiday brings an extremely busy night for restaurants. Pressing crowds test the patience of the kitchen and wait staffs, and delayed dinners and depleted selections often occur.

Alternatively, consider celebrating at home. It brings fewer hassles and can be just as much fun especially while enjoying classic dishes and delicious wines with friends and your sweetie. Try the following:

• In the traditional Catholic calendar, Mardi Gras — also known, of course, as “Fat Tuesday” — marks the last night before the beginning of Lenten austerity. Set the right tone for Mardi Gras by enjoying light-hearted glasses of sparkling wines served with cubes of flavorful Comté cheese and smoked ham.

For the wine, try the N.V. Korbel Brut Rosé, California (7788; $15.99). The wine's light salmon-red color has persistent bubbles from méthode champenoise, a process of secondary fermentation in the bottle itself to create frothiness. Fruity strawberry and cherry aromas and flavors lead to soft, crisp flavors and a fruity, dry finish. Recommended

• For a classic main dish for Mardi Gras, try Creole Red Beans and Rice, a favorite of famed New Orleans-born trumpeter, Louis Armstrong. The dish features sauteed minced garlic, onion, celery and bell pepper and then adds kidney beans, onion powder, salt, pepper, hot sauce, chicken stock and rice. Smoked kielbasa and bacon provide savory final accents.

Pair this hearty dish with the 2014 Château de Lascaux, Languedoc Rouge “Garrigue,” France (Luxury 48666; $15.99), a full-flavored red made from Syrah, Grenache and Mourvèdre grapes grown in Southern France. Thirteenth-generation winegrower Jean-Benoît Cavalier's domaine encompasses 200 acres of rugged, rolling limestone hills dotted with aromatic wild rosemary, lavender and thyme. He grows grapes organically to capitalize fully on the distinctive terroir sandwiched between mountains to the north and the Mediterranean Sea to the south. The wine's dark-ruby color offers plum, black pepper and meaty nuances. Ripe dark fruit balances with refreshing mineral notes and firm, yet smooth tannins. Highly Recommended

• Valentine's Day evokes red hearts, so highlight the day's celebration with a gorgeous red, the 2015 Domaine Petitjean, Bourgogne Côtes d'Auxerre “Les Boisseaux,” France (Luxury 49393; $17.99). The 2015 vintage smiled generously on Burgundy's pinot noir vines which enabled growers in rather modest appellations such as Côtes d'Auxerre in Burgundy's northern tier to overdeliver in terms of quality for the price.

Just south of the old Roman outpost of Auxerre in the village of Saint-Bris-Le-Vineux, bothers Romaric and Mathias Petitjean tend low yielding 50-year-old vines. They produced a wine with vibrant dark ruby color and enchanting black cherry and earthy aromas. Bright red fruit flavors of medium concentration balance with fresh acidity and elegant tannins through the fruity, lingering finish. Pair it with grilled beef filets with mushroom sauce. Highly Recommended

• For a sweet Valentine's Day finale, enjoy the 2012 Domaine de Durban, Muscat Beaumes-de-Venise, France (Luxury 49550; On Sale: $11.99 for 375 ml. bottle). This classic southern Rhône dessert wine comes from ultra-ripe Muscat grapes grown in a wind-swept, mountaintop vineyard. The wine unfolds enticing aromas of orange blossoms and peaches. Ripe citrus and pineapple flavors balance with a zesty streak of acidity for good balance. Highly Recommended

Dave DeSimone is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.