White wine from green-skinned grapes ... perfect for spring

It's March, so thoughts turn naturally to all things green. But as new green leaves unfurl to lift spirits, please hold the green beer. Instead try delicious white wines made from Grüner Veltliner, a green-skinned grape.

Grüner Veltliner (pronounced grooner VELT-lee-er) grows most widely in Austria's terraced vineyards along the Danube and Kamp Rivers northwest of Vienna. The poor soils and relatively cool, yet sunny microclimates ripen the grapes slowly to preserve fruitiness and freshness. As Grüner Veltliner gains global recognition, growers in other regions such as northern Italy, Oregon, upstate New York and even Pennsylvania also have planted vines successfully.

The grape lends itself to a wide range of styles, so there's a Grüner Veltliner to complement every taste and popular cuisine. If you're new to Grüner Veltliner, keep an open mind and have fun discovering the wines. Try the following:

• The 2015 Weingut Meinhard Forstreiter, “Grooner” Grüner Veltliner, Niederösterreich, Austria (Luxury 99096; $10.99) provides an easy drinking, affordable introduction to Grüner Veltliner. Peach and grapefruit aromas open in the glass balanced by white pepper aromas. Fresh grapefruit flavors with zesty acidity carry through the fruity, yet dry finish. Pair the wine with grilled fish topped with a spicy fruit salsa. Recommended.

• The 2016 South Shore Wine Company, Grüner Veltliner, Pennsylvania (9684; $13.99) delivers fresh herbal and light fruity aromas. Crisp, light-bodied citrus and crunchy green bean flavors balance with pronounced, fresh acidity. The wine finishes clean and dry for mouthwatering refreshment. Pair it with a spinach salad with slices of hard-boiled egg, Swiss cheese, chopped bacon, fresh green beans, croutons and a creamy dressing. Recommended.

• The “gulpable”2016 Franz Etz, “The Grüner” Grüner Veltliner, Niederösterreich, Austria (Luxury 73917; $15.99 for the large 1-liter bottle) features quince and grapefruit aromas. Similar fruity flavors balance with zesty, laser-like acidity. The wine's fruitiness carries through the refreshingly dry, lingering finish. Pair it with fried fish sandwiches. Highly Recommended.

• The 2015 Abbazia di Novacella, Grüner Veltliner, Alto-Aidge/Südtirol, Italy (Luxury 44370; $19.99) comes from grapes grown on sunny hillsides near Italy's northern border with Austria. The surrounding mountains create a dry valley that traps heat to produce a fruity version of Grüner Veltliner. The wine's golden color unfolds pineapple and citrus aromas leading to ripe fruit with subtle creaminess. Fresh acidity balances the dry, fruity finish. Pair it with pan-sauteed chicken breasts with a mushroom cream sauce. Highly Recommended.

• The2015 Laurenz V., “Charming” Grüner Veltliner, Kamptal Reserve, Austria (Luxury 47921; $29.99) presents Grüner Veltliner in an elegant “reserve” style that rivals white burgundies. The grapes come from top vineyard sites along the Kamp River, a terroir providing pronounced, refreshing mineral traits. The wine's golden color offers ripe peach and citrus aromas with subtle, spicy oak notes. Ripe citrus flavors balance with zesty acidity and delicious creamy notes. The elegant, dry finish lingers pleasantly. Pair it with trout with sautéed with melted butter, minced shallots and capers. Recommended.

Dave DeSimone is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.