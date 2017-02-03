Sprouting seeds grow into tiny nuggets of nutrients
Janet McKee is holding a clear Ball mason jar filled with tiny seeds that have started to germinate at her Franklin Park home. She's founder of SanaView where she acts as a certified high performance coach.
“I teach people about living a life filled with joy, confidence, more motivation and productivity,” she says with a smile.
A lot of her work is done at the SanaView Farm (sanaview.com) in Champion, near Seven Springs. McKee has spent a lifetime trying to help people live healthy. That jar is filled with a very important ingredient for creating a healthy lifestyle, she says.
“The most powerful nutrition you can put into your body are fresh sprouts,” she says. “It's a miracle of nature, it has all the nutrients it needs in that seed. You're getting this power of Mother Nature into your body in the most delicious and simple way.”
