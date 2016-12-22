Fanfare's Best Parties of 2016: Number 2: Moonlight Masquerade Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Moonlight Masquerade Gala

September 17, 2016

Beneficiary: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has seen a lot over the past 120 years. But on the evening of September 17, it saw a first when its Moonlight Masquerade Gala performance segued into an impromptu version of “Happy Birthday” in honor of its beloved conductor.

Adorned with a glittering hat placed on his head by cellist Mikhail Istomin, a very surprised and smiling Maestro Manfred Honeck bowed to the crowd before tipping it over to pander in jest for tips.

“Well thank you so much for singing,” he laughed. “Why don't you all apply for the Mendelssohn Choir?”

An endearing moment in an evening that paid homage to the beautiful, irresistible allure of the moon for both writers and composers, 900 guests also showed their adoration for guest violinist Gil Shaham with a standing “O” that kept seats empty for a solid five minutes.

“I can remember coming here, it was maybe 150 years ago,” he mused. “The all-stars of my world are here on stage.”

For the fourth consecutive year, the event was on track to raise $1 million.