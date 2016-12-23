Fanfare's Best Parties of 2016: Number 1: Forces of Nature: Color Our World
Forces of Nature: Color Our World
March 5, 2016
Beneficiary: Event Pros Take Action
With a hypnotic, prismatic visual of 78 individually hand-cut hexagons illuminating the upper floor of raw space in Bakery Square 2.0, chances were slim that anything else could possibly divert attentions.
Until a double team of body paint, tulle, and strategically placed rhinestones appeared.
“We're told they can come off by soaking, ripping, and not screaming too loud,” joked Ashley Young of Creative Juice Group.
With each moment unfolding as one seemingly endless crescendo, area event planners and designers unleashed their creative prowess for the Forces of Nature: Color Our World soiree on March 5, turning a blank canvas into an explosion of eye candy.
Under the serenade of an amplified violinist courtesy of Steven Vance, guests wove their way through vibrantly designed vignettes from Joe Mineo, Martin Potoczny of LUXE Creative, Shayla Hawkins, Sheila Weiner of The Event Group, and Tim Komen of TK Studio.
“I don't want to go home tonight,” admitted Joanna Huss.