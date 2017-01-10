Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Pittsburgh Magazine names the Penguins the 2016 Pittsburghers of the Year

Kate Benz | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
Ben Petchel | For the Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins Tom Kuhnhackl, Bryan Rust, Mayor Bill Peduto, Conor Sheary and Matt Murray at Pittsburgh Magazine's 2016 Pittsburgher of the Year at Rivers Casino Ballroom in the North Shore on Jan. 9, 2017.
Ben Petchel | For the Tribune-Review
John and Betsy Benson at Pittsburgh Magazine's 2016 Pittsburgher of the Year at Rivers Casino Ballroom in the North Shore on Jan. 9, 2017.
Ben Petchel | For the Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan with Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse accepting the award at Pittsburgh Magazine's 2016 Pittsburgher of the Year at Rivers Casino Ballroom in the North Shore on Jan. 9, 2017.
Ben Petchel | For the Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins Tom Kuhnhackl, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Matt Murray at Pittsburgh Magazine's 2016 Pittsburgher of the Year at Rivers Casino Ballroom in the North Shore on Jan. 9, 2017.
Ben Petchel | For the Tribune-Review
Former Pittsburgh Penguin Peter Taglianetti at Pittsburgh Magazine's 2016 Pittsburgher of the Year at Rivers Casino Ballroom in the North Shore on Jan. 9, 2017.
Ben Petchel | For the Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins Tom Kuhnhackl, Bryan Rust at the table with Mayor Bill Peduto at Pittsburgh Magazine's 2016 Pittsburgher of the Year at Rivers Casino Ballroom in the North Shore on Jan. 9, 2017.
Ben Petchel | For the Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto speaking at Pittsburgh Magazine's 2016 Pittsburgher of the Year at Rivers Casino Ballroom in the North Shore on Jan. 9, 2017.

Updated 11 hours ago

“Last year I split season tickets with my friends and every game I went to, they lost,” said Adam Pittler.

“So I stopped going … and look what happened.”

The Cinderella story that was the 2015-2016 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins further solidified their status as hockey deity with the crowning of Pittsburgh Magazine's “Pittsburghers of the Year” during an invitation-only celebration at the Rivers Casino on Jan. 9.

“We had others on the list but the Penguins knocked them off,” said publisher Betsy Benson. “It wasn't just about winning the Stanley Cup. It was about the resilience and determination. It was a testament to the city, the players, and the fans.”

During the party, those fans included Mayor Bill Peduto, whose own tradition of lacing up the skates for the past 45 years made him a prime candidate for photo ops with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boys Matt Murray, Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, and Tom Kuhnhackl, who stole the spotlight as rookies who blew the lid off all expectations.

Meanwhile, coaches Rick Tocchet and Jacques Demers were spied making their way into the ballroom with Penguins top brass David Morehouse, Travis Williams, and Tom McMillan. Former defenseman Peter Taglianetti and his wife, Dr. Vonda Wright enjoyed cocktails with Dr. Jeffrey and Ella Antimarino and politicos Rich Fitzgerald, Corey O'Connor, and Dan Gilman made the rounds.

Following a highlight reel that kept eyes glued to the screen, head coach Mike Sullivan was welcomed to the stage to accept the award on behalf of his team.

“This has been one of the most rewarding years of my hockey career. When I watch this film, it gives me chills to this day. I have a funny feeling that when I watch it 25 years from now it will do the same thing,” he said.

Also spied were Heinz History Center prez Andy Masich, Cultural Trust prez Kevin McMahon, Rahmon Hart, Charlie Batch, David Caliguiri, Jaison Staab.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.