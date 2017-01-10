Pittsburgh Magazine names the Penguins the 2016 Pittsburghers of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Last year I split season tickets with my friends and every game I went to, they lost,” said Adam Pittler.

“So I stopped going … and look what happened.”

The Cinderella story that was the 2015-2016 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins further solidified their status as hockey deity with the crowning of Pittsburgh Magazine's “Pittsburghers of the Year” during an invitation-only celebration at the Rivers Casino on Jan. 9.

“We had others on the list but the Penguins knocked them off,” said publisher Betsy Benson. “It wasn't just about winning the Stanley Cup. It was about the resilience and determination. It was a testament to the city, the players, and the fans.”

During the party, those fans included Mayor Bill Peduto, whose own tradition of lacing up the skates for the past 45 years made him a prime candidate for photo ops with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boys Matt Murray, Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, and Tom Kuhnhackl, who stole the spotlight as rookies who blew the lid off all expectations.

Meanwhile, coaches Rick Tocchet and Jacques Demers were spied making their way into the ballroom with Penguins top brass David Morehouse, Travis Williams, and Tom McMillan. Former defenseman Peter Taglianetti and his wife, Dr. Vonda Wright enjoyed cocktails with Dr. Jeffrey and Ella Antimarino and politicos Rich Fitzgerald, Corey O'Connor, and Dan Gilman made the rounds.

Following a highlight reel that kept eyes glued to the screen, head coach Mike Sullivan was welcomed to the stage to accept the award on behalf of his team.

“This has been one of the most rewarding years of my hockey career. When I watch this film, it gives me chills to this day. I have a funny feeling that when I watch it 25 years from now it will do the same thing,” he said.

Also spied were Heinz History Center prez Andy Masich, Cultural Trust prez Kevin McMahon, Rahmon Hart, Charlie Batch, David Caliguiri, Jaison Staab.