Fanfare

Fanfare: Sabika fashion show encourages empowerment, philanthropy

Kate Benz | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Melanie Crockard, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Nikki Barnett, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Point Park University dancers entertain at the Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sam and Simone Benning, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kelsey Wilburn and Kristi Tuggle, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Audrey Gracik and Sophie Braun, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dani Lewis, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Crystal Rickabaugh and Roxanna Ritchey, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Nathan Wadding and Esha Karki play newlyweds during the Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Brenda Vorus, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Carrie Goodwing with her mother, Tracy, and Sandy Belsky, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jennifer Bowman, Sabika fashion show, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Jan. 20, 2017.

There was nothing that was going to stop 300 women from attending a runway show to kick off Sabika's “Moving Forward” conference on the evening of January 20 … not even being stuck in an elevator.

“You will forever be one of the great stories of the conference,” said Miriam Mayr as she bestowed Janet Greiner with a Heart of Courage pendant.

Disasters averted, dancers from Point Park shook the ceiling with an intro that segued into the presentation of 20 models showing off hand-crafted crystal jewelry that centered around 13 different stories of joy, strength, peace, creativity, femininity, purity, and happiness.

“To see women who started with no self-esteem being so self-assured now is amazing. That's what I'm most proud of,” said founder Karin Mayr, who began her home party business with the intention of empowering women as entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

“Over the past twelve months I've given my entire commission to rotating charities,” said Melanie Crockard. “Not everyone can afford a $500 ticket to a charitable gala… but this is a way they can contribute.”

But could she resist the temptation of adding to her jewelry box?

“Oh, I struggle. The struggle is real. It's like crystal crack,” she laughed.

Amongst the crowd was VP of Design Alexandra Mayr-Gracik, WTAE's Michelle Wright, Sherrie Dunlap and Gina Davis, Anna Hollis, Mary Beth Winter-Halter, Lori Savko.

