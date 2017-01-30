Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Pittsburgh Film Office gala patron party

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
John Altdorfer
Director Cody Hartman and his wife Jodie, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jim Malady, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Meredith Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Natalie Shugars and Christian Simmons, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lewis Jennings, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sophia Brooks, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Honorary co-chairs Lori and Pete Schoonmaker Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
PFO director Dawn Keezer and PFO founder Russ Streiner, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cheryl Sorice, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Carla Isoldi, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Gail Wrobleski and Philip Ferland, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Tom Muscatello, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Toni Chiappini and Diane Perer, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jonathan Robinson, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Tony Cross, Lucas Piatt and Emilio Cornacchione, Pittsburgh Film Office Gala Patron Party, J Verno Studios, Southside. Jan. 27, 2017.

The Pittsburgh Film Office hosted a patron party ahead of its annual “Lights! Glamour! Action!” Oscar party. The party was produced by Eventful Event Productions and held at J Verno Studios, South Side on Jan. 27, 2017.

