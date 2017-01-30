Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: Pittsburgh Society 91st Cinderella Ball

Kate Benz | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Eleven young women carried on a tradition nearly 100 years in the making when they were presented to Pittsburgh society during the 91st Cinderella Ball.

“It's something that my grandma and aunts did… it's a really fun thing to do as part of that family tradition,” said third-generation debutante Lilah Hilliard.

Prior to the ballroom opening, the girls gathered in the Presidential Suite of the Omni William Penn, where Eliza Cochran and Devin Gramley uncoiled nerves by practicing their waltz and curtsies.

“I'm the first so that doesn't help,” laughed Cochran. “If I wipe out, that probably won't set a good tune.”

While a guest list tipping 350 arrived, rumor had it that Christopher Rudolf was being sequestered in parts unknown until he was formally announced as this year's Prince Charming. The Shady Side Academy senior's grandmother, Priscilla McCrady, was presented during the 1962 ball, escorted by her future husband, William McCrady. Both attended the Jan. 28 event.

With his debut made, it was time to randomly select the name of this year's Cinderella — Lilah Hilliard — from an illuminated pumpkin.

Embracing the ball's focus on social and charitable responsibility, the girls collectively spent 600 hours volunteering at this year's beneficiary, the Carnegie Science Center.

“It didn't feel like work… it felt like I was going to have fun,” said Sarah Scalise. She and Elizabeth Verbica were recipients of the Cinderella Women's Committee Scholarship for each contributing 109 hours.

Also presenting were Giovanna Elo, Katherine Davenport, Nina Johns, Alicia McMahon, Christina Recchi.

Attending were co-chairs Laura Penrod Kronk (with Claude) and Lisa Gaydos (with Joe), Dr. Jo Ellen Parker, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh president, and Samuel Badger, representing the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, the 2018 beneficiary.

Music was by the Rick Purcell Big Band. Master of Ceremonies, Leonard Marsico.

John Altdorfer
Peter Verbica presents his daughter, Elizabeth, during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cinderella Liliah Hilliard and Prince Charming Christopher Rudolf, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Joseph and Lisa Gaydos with Laura and Claude Kronk, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Katie and Ron Davenport, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Nina Johns, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kendall Thomas and Dominic Lasacco, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Devin Gramley and her father, Kurtis, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Christina Recchi and her father, Mark, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Fathers dance with their daughters during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Alicia McMahon, Margaret Widdoes and Christina Recchi, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Nina Johns and Eliza Cochran, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Elizabeth Verbica, Sarah Scalise and Liliah Hilliard, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Clayton Krol sits while Sarah Woodings adjusts his bowtie, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Clayton Krol sits while Sarah Woodings adjusts his bowtie, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Caroline Elizabeth Hobbs, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Samanta and Mark Recchi, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Joanne Bates, Allison Davenport and Judith Davenport, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Catherine Loevner, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Caroline and Tiffany Verbica, 91st annual Cinderellal Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Olivia and Christina Cochran, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Evan Frazier Jr. with his father, Evan Frazier, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sam Badger, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Eliizabeth Verbica, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Christina Recchi and Alicia McMahon, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Co-chairs Laura Kronk and Lisa Gaydos, 91st annual Cinderellal Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rob Cochrane leads a parade of fathers during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Prince Charming Christopher Rudolf selects the name of Cinderella during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Prince Charming Christopher Rudolf selects the name of Cinderella during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Zach Skolnekovich, Charles Henry and Dominic Losacco, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Prince Charming Christopher Rudolf dances with Cinderella Liliah Hilliard during the 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Tanner Thomas, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Table setting, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cinderella Liliah Hilliard and Prince Charming Christopher Rudolf 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Katie Davenport with her father, Ron, 91st annual Cinderella Ball, Westin William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh, PA. Jan. 28, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.