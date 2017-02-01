Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Aces & Ice Casino Night

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby entertains guests at the blackjack table during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel pay out in a game of blackjack during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin runs the blackjack table during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right winger Phil Kessel work the craps table during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Casino Night guest Tom Bock rolls the bones on the craps table with Pittsburgh Penguins right winger Phil Kessel and defenseman Nick Bonino during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang keeps his hand close to the chest during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Pittsburgh Tribune - Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right winger Patric Hörnqvist and defenseman Olli Maatta are busted on the blackjack table during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune - Review
Pittsburgh native magician and comedian Lee Terbosic entertains guests with a slight of hand card trick during the third annual Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

A much-anticipated player-attended event, the Aces & Ice Casino Night transforms the floor of PPG Paints Arena into a lively casino. Members of the 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins act as celebrity dealers and fans have a unique opportunity to interact with their favorite players.

On February 1, 2017, the PPG Paints Arena floor resembled the Mad Hatter's Tea Party theme, straight out of Alice's Wonderland, complete with live entertainment, casino games, refreshments and silent auction.

Presented by Trib Total Media, the event benefits the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, Mario Lemieux Foundation

and the Western PA Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis at the PPG Paints Arena, Downtown, Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

