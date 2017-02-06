Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Community Day School winter gala

Kate Benz | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Judith and Rabbi Seth Adelson as Sonny and Cher, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Honorees Tzippy Mazer, Eva Gelman, Corey O'Connor and Scott and Ruth Apter, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Andy and Fara Marcus, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Stefani Smith and Joel Simmons, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jenny Jones, Margie Stang and Jennifer Bails, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kristie Lindblom, Debi Gilboa, Rona Kaufman, Terra Miskovich and Jaclyn Moldovan, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rona Kaufman, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Josh and Hallie Donner, Community Day School Winter Gala, “Nosh and Groove Like it’s 1972,” August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 4, 2017.

The inspired ensembles. Oh, the inspired ensembles during the Community Day School's Nosh & Groove Like it's 1972 gala, a nod to its 45th anniversary. Wide brimmed collars, gold lame, Rabbi Seth Adelson and his wife, Judith, channeling their inner Sonny and Cher. (She picked out his lip color. Red in case you were wondering).

And the polyester… a lot of polyester, actually. But nothing compared to the shoes. For once, the guy's heels were higher than the ladies.

“This is the first time I've worn heels,” said Dan Gelman of his platforms. “My wife (Eva) found a size 15 high heel.”

Where?

“Amazon!”

Of course.

But before the noshing and grooving on a dance floor occupied mostly by a DJ spinning a lonely tune, 400 guests filtered into the August Wilson Center's theater for to laud its honorees: Scott and Ruth Apter along with City Councilman Corey O'Connor with Community Leadership Awards, Volunteer of the Year Eva Gelman and Tzippy Mazer for 40 Years of Outstanding Teaching and Leadership at Community Day School.

“You're all looking very shagadelic,” said Head of School Avi Baran Munro, whose announcement that there would be no long speeches drew a round of whistles and cheers.

On the sidelines, there was plenty of humility coming from those who were recognized.

“Of all the events I go to, I'm really humbled by this,” said O'Connor. “The school, to my belief, is the heart of the (Squirrel Hill) neighborhood.”

“If it helps the school, it helps our grandchildren. And if it helps our grandchildren, it helps other children,” said M. Apter.

But when all was said and done, were any of those leisure suits going to finally make it out onto the dance floor?

“We're not the ‘first-people-on-the-dance-floor' people,” laughed Hallie Donner with her husband, Josh.

The 2017 Winter Gala Committee members included Rachel Cravotta, Elyse Eichner, Lynn Farber, Jan Glick, Jonah Haif, Rona Kaufman Kitchen, Eli Labelle, Ken Levin, Lisa Marcus, Marcie Mitre, Jane Rollman, Aviva Rosenberg, Lisa Tannenbaum, Casey Weiss.

