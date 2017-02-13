Fanfare: History Uncorked draws 1,200 young professionals to Heinz History Center

Don't get them wrong. It's not as if the exhibits at the Heinz History Center weren't enough to lure 1,200 down to the Strip District on Feb. 10. But there may have been just one other incentive.

“They're young and beautiful…it's a reminder of how many good-looking people there are in Pittsburgh,” said HHC president Andy Masich. “And they all want to come to the Heinz History Center.”

Touted as the premiere party for young professionals, the idea of heading out on a blistering cold night in the dead of winter just to enjoy the whiplash-inducing effects of a crowd that erred on the side of cover-worthy wasn't that much of a stretch.

“Isn't it always?” joked David Onufer with Paul Purdy.

At 6:00, VIPs gathered for a pre-game on the 6th floor where party chair Sara Ruth was waiting with her plus-one, Jay Dandrea. There, attorneys David Shrager and Lyle Dresbold were spied amongst a crowd that included Kari Carbone, Matt and Lyndsay Ferencak, Dr. Natasha Singh and Michael Silvio, Ayana Redford, Rob Hickox, and Leslie Calhoun and Jay Sofranko.

Although it took some time for the great migration down to the main event, once it did the general ticket holders had already begun to filter in as space became limited to elbow-room only. With the invitation to roam all five levels of the museum, you never knew what you were going to find: former Steelers running back turned The Artist, Baron Batch around one corner, strolling magician Lee Terbosic around another.

But what you wouldn't find? Someone trying to get locked in to enjoy a solo after-hours party.

“Actually, that might be me,” laughed Vance Vukelic.

Committee members included Cody Baker, Jeanine Blyth, Lyndsay Bogdan, Melisa Chipangila-Campbell, Laura Early, Chancelor Humphrey, Daniel Kelly, Aire Plichta Reese, Ana Savic, Deanna Tomaselli.