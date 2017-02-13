Fanfare: American Heart Association's HeartBallywood gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“It's spicy,” said event designer Shelly Tolo of Tolo Events. “Bright, fun, Indian-inspired colors. Orchards, roses… and lots o' gold.”

As is always the case when Tolo is tasked with transforming a room into a sensory experience, the doors of the Wyndham Grand's ballroom opened and a collective gasp could be heard from the 500-plus guests of the American Heart Association's HeartBallywood-themed gala on Feb. 11.

Floral arrangements by Hens and Chicks, pipe and draping that rose from floor to ceiling, and the presence of renowned, Los Angeles-based sitar player Ronobir Lahiri sitting center stage was enough to inspire the camera phones to appear.

“It has twenty strings,” he explained of his revered instrument. “I have a smashable one, though. It's at home. One of these days I'm going to set it on fire,” he joked.

So, would today be the day?

“No… but I will play some reggae music tonight.”

With half the room on their feet, there was a slim chance that seats would be taken in favor of edging close to the ballroom floor to watch the University of Pittsburgh's First Class Bhangra's inspired performance.

By the time they did, it was up to emcees Bob Pompeani of KDKA and his daughter, Celina, of Pens TV, to move the evening along; the first time the duo had tag-teamed an event.

“I've never been considered the arm candy. That's a first,” he joked.

Following remarks from the AHA's top brass and a multi-course dinner, another transplant from La La Land, DJ Ravi Drums, took command of the dance floor.

“He has a 6 a.m. flight tomorrow,” Tolo said. “He has to be back in time for the Grammy's tomorrow night.”

On the list was ball chair Dr. Steven Shapiro, honorees Dr. Srinivas Murali with the Peter J. Safar Pulse of Pittsburgh Award and Cindy Palombo with the Mary Ann Scully Excellence in Nursing Award, executive vice president Nicole Sapio and executive director Deb Banks, board chair Sandy Volpe, Judy Wagner, Patti Darnley, Marcia Martin, Kim Tillotson Fleming, Bob Nutting, Leslie Davis and Abe Leizerowski, Charlie and Latasha Batch, Don Fischer and the Hon. Nora Barry Fischer, Amy Nartatez, Lt. Brian Linville and Ali Good, Bob and Jane Krizner, Lisa Pompeani and her mother, Bea DeRose, Dr. William and Susan Follansbee, Drs. Katie Kurzinski and Christopher Follansbee, Alissa Rudolph, Emily Heinicka, Christina O'Toole.

The event raised $750,000.