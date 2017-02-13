Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: American Heart Association's HeartBallywood gala

Kate Benz | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
John Altdorfer
The First Class Bhangra dancers perform during the American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Katie Kurzinski and Dr. Christopher Follansbee, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sumi Naik and Indu Poornima, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Christina O'Toole and Elisabeth Leach, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Emcees Bob and Celina Pompeani, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Alexardra Good and Navy Lt. Brian Linville, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Atiya Abdelmalik, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Mia and Brad Linsenmeyer, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Alissa Rudolph and Emily Heinicka, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Amber Johnson, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Janelle Rosselot and Jen McNulty, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Executive VP Nicole Sapio and executive director Deb Banks, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Christen Malone, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
John Conti, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dr. William and Susan Follansbee with Katie Kurzinski and Dr. Christopher Follansbee, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Bob and Lisa Pompeani, American Heart Association Heartballywood gala, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 11, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

“It's spicy,” said event designer Shelly Tolo of Tolo Events. “Bright, fun, Indian-inspired colors. Orchards, roses… and lots o' gold.”

As is always the case when Tolo is tasked with transforming a room into a sensory experience, the doors of the Wyndham Grand's ballroom opened and a collective gasp could be heard from the 500-plus guests of the American Heart Association's HeartBallywood-themed gala on Feb. 11.

Floral arrangements by Hens and Chicks, pipe and draping that rose from floor to ceiling, and the presence of renowned, Los Angeles-based sitar player Ronobir Lahiri sitting center stage was enough to inspire the camera phones to appear.

“It has twenty strings,” he explained of his revered instrument. “I have a smashable one, though. It's at home. One of these days I'm going to set it on fire,” he joked.

So, would today be the day?

“No… but I will play some reggae music tonight.”

With half the room on their feet, there was a slim chance that seats would be taken in favor of edging close to the ballroom floor to watch the University of Pittsburgh's First Class Bhangra's inspired performance.

By the time they did, it was up to emcees Bob Pompeani of KDKA and his daughter, Celina, of Pens TV, to move the evening along; the first time the duo had tag-teamed an event.

“I've never been considered the arm candy. That's a first,” he joked.

Following remarks from the AHA's top brass and a multi-course dinner, another transplant from La La Land, DJ Ravi Drums, took command of the dance floor.

“He has a 6 a.m. flight tomorrow,” Tolo said. “He has to be back in time for the Grammy's tomorrow night.”

On the list was ball chair Dr. Steven Shapiro, honorees Dr. Srinivas Murali with the Peter J. Safar Pulse of Pittsburgh Award and Cindy Palombo with the Mary Ann Scully Excellence in Nursing Award, executive vice president Nicole Sapio and executive director Deb Banks, board chair Sandy Volpe, Judy Wagner, Patti Darnley, Marcia Martin, Kim Tillotson Fleming, Bob Nutting, Leslie Davis and Abe Leizerowski, Charlie and Latasha Batch, Don Fischer and the Hon. Nora Barry Fischer, Amy Nartatez, Lt. Brian Linville and Ali Good, Bob and Jane Krizner, Lisa Pompeani and her mother, Bea DeRose, Dr. William and Susan Follansbee, Drs. Katie Kurzinski and Christopher Follansbee, Alissa Rudolph, Emily Heinicka, Christina O'Toole.

The event raised $750,000.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.