Fanfare

Fanfare: Shear da Beard with Brett Keisel

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel greets the crowd during the 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel rubs the newly grown hair of Sean Nolan as Jimmy Spagnolo dances during the 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Current Steelers linebacker James Harrison joins former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel on stage during the 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Pittsburgh Penguins Phil Kessel, Nick Bonino and Carl Hagelin on stage during former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Shawn Michaels greets former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel during the 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jerry and Denise Stupnicki attened former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Pam Yeschenko and Christina Bochy attended former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rich, Morgan, Sean, Ryan and Chris Nolan attended former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) watches former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Mary Lou, Alicia and Anita DeFrancesco attended former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Local rock legend Donnie Iris watches former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Justin Dibble attended former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sean Nolan, Jimmy Spagnolo and former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel on stage during the 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
WDVE DJ Randy Baumann emceed former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Steelers linebacker James Harrison on stage during former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel's 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Steelers linebacker James Harrison takes a selfie before trimming the beard of former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel during the 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sean Nolan presents a T-shirt to former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel during the 7th annual 'Shear da Beard' event to benefit cancer programs at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jergel’s Rhythm House, in Warrendale. Feb. 13, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Former Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel makes the ultimate cut as he gives up his beard to the scissors to benefit childrens' cancer programs.

“Shear Da Beard” was held on Monday night at Jergel's Rhythm Grill in Warrendale and benefits the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

