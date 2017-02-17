Fanfare: Pittsburgh International Auto Show preview raises $405K for charity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“This should be my car tonight,” said Helen Wylie, standing next to a 2017 BMWi8 with a $141K price tag. “Don't you think it goes well with my ensemble?”

If nothing else, the VIP preview for the 2017 Pittsburgh International Car Show inspired more than a few completely logical reasons for purchasing a new set of wheels.

“Come on, we're Lotus guys,” said Robert Thomasson with his friend, Dave Kuhar.

The event was anticipated to pull an estimated crowd of 1,200 out of hibernation to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Feb. 16 that included bold names from the car dealer clique: Mark Smail, Jeff Smail, Dennis Baglier, Tom Rohrich, Dan Wind, Mark Baer, Joseph Thurby, Jim Shorkey.

Once the doors opened following a champagne-infused cocktail hour, a slow migration into the cavernous exhibit space ushered in more audible claims being staked.

“This is my car now,” said Alayna Keeling of a 2017 SL63 Roadster from Mercedes Benz that will set you back $159K.

Elsewhere, Debbie Campbell took to the hood of a gleaming 2017 Ford Mustang for a photo op as her husband, Jim, captured the moment on his camera phone while Maggie Schmotzer and friends put a Ford F-150 tailgate to good use.

“We couldn't find a table so we just climbed in,” she laughed.

The evening raised $405K for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Charities: the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley School.

On the list was John Putzier, CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association, Dan DelBianco, executive director of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, Tom LaFrankie, Bruce Kaplan, Catherine Glasgow.