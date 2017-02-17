Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: Third Thursday at Carnegie Museum of Art

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Tyler Benson and Esther Looker, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Norrie Vladuchick, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Emily Hawthorne, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sisters Beverly and Tauffaui Wilkes, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Calista VanSickle, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kevin Gieder, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Danita Greaser and Rachel Vallozzi, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sorcha Brophy, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Soigne Legacy, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Julie Jones, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Andrew Jones and Rennick Remley, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sarah Collins and Daniela Becker, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ellen Wieczorek and Katie Martina, Third Thursday, featuring the 'Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion' exhibit, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. Feb. 16, 2017.

Updated 49 minutes ago

Fashion took center stage to celebrate the opening of Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland at a Third Thursday event on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.