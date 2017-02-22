Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: Fashion with Compassion

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Heather Barritt, Amy Nartatez, Wendy Koch and Heather Dils during Fashion with Compassion - UPMC Health Plan Fairmont Pittsburgh on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Jessica Weale and Brandon Mullen during Fashion with Compassion - UPMC Health Plan Fairmont Pittsburgh on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Melisa Enlow and Leslie Mitrik during Fashion with Compassion - UPMC Health Plan Fairmont Pittsburgh on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Atiya Abdelmalik during Fashion with Compassion - UPMC Health Plan Fairmont Pittsburgh on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Myra Oleynik, Kristen Sacco and Lynette Trentini during Fashion with Compassion - UPMC Health Plan Fairmont Pittsburgh on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Tonya Adams, Mia Robins and Carol Thorney during Fashion with Compassion - UPMC Health Plan Fairmont Pittsburgh on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Updated 21 minutes ago

People turned out for Fashion with Compassion - UPMC Health Plan event at Fairmont Pittsburgh on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The evening of fashion and food benefitted the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.