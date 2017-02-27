Fanfare: Quantum Theater turns heads during 17th Annual Q Ball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yes, the entertainment of Quantum Theater's Q Ball technically included tableaux installations that paid homage to the great paintings of the pre-Raphaelite era.

Nothing, though, compared to the reaction that Asa Gardiner received as he floated through the party, sporting an angelic look on his face and not much else. Pausing briefly as a bevy of ladies rushed over for a photo op, he was soon on his way, a roomful of eyes watching him go.

“I'd be freezing,” said Philip Ferland. “God bless him.”

Not to say that's where the excitement ended.

“Just wait until you see Lazarus,” said artist Paul Bowden.

While few were brave enough to have followed in such eye-popping fashion, there were plenty of other attempts made to embrace the evening's theme.

“I got home at ten after six and said to Pam, ‘What do pre-Raphaelite men wear anyway?'” said Ken McCrory, sporting a full length black velvet cape.

Elsewhere, Christina French and Mark Willson were spied walking in with Victoria Bradley-Morris, Giovanni Mineo chatted with Tim McVay and David Bush, and Richard Parsakian divulged his secret to setting a good vibe for any event.

“It's my rule,” he said. “Never do a party without drag queens.”

Spied on Feb. 25 in the Union Trust Building were co-chairs Mary McKinney and Mark Flaherty and Kirk Johnson and Henry Krakovsky, artistic director Karla Boos with Joel Le Gall, board chair Mary Murrin, Chris and Rosemary Lasky, Kevin McMahon, Chip and Lynn Desmone, Mike Natelson, Chip Burke and Carole King, Tammy Tsai, Ella and Jeff Antimarino, Kate Freed and Jack Brice, Rebecca Himberger, Barbara Luderowski and Michael Olijnyk, Manny and Deb Reich.