Fanfare

Fanfare: Quantum Theater turns heads during 17th Annual Q Ball

Kate Benz | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Kate Freed, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Event co-chairs Mary McKinney and Mark Flaherty, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Event co-chairs Kirk Johnson and Henry Krakovsky, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Mary Beth and David Johnson, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Mayor Bill Peduto with Quatum Theatre founder Karla Boos, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ella and Jeff Antimarino, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rennick Remley and Brent Yingling, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Zoe Namey, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Giovanni Mineo, Timothy McVay, Lynn Desmond and David Bush, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Asa Gardiner, Jose Muniain , Philip Ferland and Joel Le Gall Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Janet Wizig and Victoria Bradley, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jack Bryce and Raj Sabharwal, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Thea Trix, Divauna Taravella and Lucille Lovegood, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Carolina Loyala-Garcia and Tammy Tsai, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Felicia Cooper, Q Ball 17: Painting with Light, Union Trust Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 25, 2017.



Yes, the entertainment of Quantum Theater's Q Ball technically included tableaux installations that paid homage to the great paintings of the pre-Raphaelite era.

Nothing, though, compared to the reaction that Asa Gardiner received as he floated through the party, sporting an angelic look on his face and not much else. Pausing briefly as a bevy of ladies rushed over for a photo op, he was soon on his way, a roomful of eyes watching him go.

“I'd be freezing,” said Philip Ferland. “God bless him.”

Not to say that's where the excitement ended.

“Just wait until you see Lazarus,” said artist Paul Bowden.

While few were brave enough to have followed in such eye-popping fashion, there were plenty of other attempts made to embrace the evening's theme.

“I got home at ten after six and said to Pam, ‘What do pre-Raphaelite men wear anyway?'” said Ken McCrory, sporting a full length black velvet cape.

Elsewhere, Christina French and Mark Willson were spied walking in with Victoria Bradley-Morris, Giovanni Mineo chatted with Tim McVay and David Bush, and Richard Parsakian divulged his secret to setting a good vibe for any event.

“It's my rule,” he said. “Never do a party without drag queens.”

Spied on Feb. 25 in the Union Trust Building were co-chairs Mary McKinney and Mark Flaherty and Kirk Johnson and Henry Krakovsky, artistic director Karla Boos with Joel Le Gall, board chair Mary Murrin, Chris and Rosemary Lasky, Kevin McMahon, Chip and Lynn Desmone, Mike Natelson, Chip Burke and Carole King, Tammy Tsai, Ella and Jeff Antimarino, Kate Freed and Jack Brice, Rebecca Himberger, Barbara Luderowski and Michael Olijnyk, Manny and Deb Reich.

