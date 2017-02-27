Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Pittsburgh Film Office draws 700 for 17th Annual Oscar Party

Kate Benz | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Emily Wilson and Marco Pugliese, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Renee and Lucas Piatt, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dawn Keezer, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lauren Watson, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kelle Gressem and Joel Simmons, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Luis and Jenny Fabregas, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Casey Pratkanis, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Katie Wodyka and Sean Gracy, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Nicolina Nanni and Tyler Bobin, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Marianne and Dr. Stan Geyer, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Giselle Fetterman, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Bil Carmack, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Eric Earnest, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Phoenix Fatale, Divauna Taravella and Tootsie Snyder, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jordan Streussnis, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Nazy Parsi, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
“Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Philip Ferland, “Lights! Glamour! Action!' David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb 26, 2017.

“This is last year's red carpet,” joked Danny Shaffalo of his red tuxedo during the Pittsburgh Film Office's Lights! Glamour! Action! Oscar party. “There was just enough to cut off and make into a jacket.”

All 515 feet of red carpet — 15 feet longer than the one being used in L.A. — was graced by 700 guests who arrived at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the annual nod to the Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

“We had four carpenters working on it for five hours and it was laid three days in advance,” said Theresa Kaufman, who teamed up with Shari Zatman to produce the event.

Early on, more than one guest was quick to admit that their interest in the Oscars had more to do with fashion than film.

“I'm a girl so of course I care about the red carpet more,” said Emily Wilson.

As was expected, the people watching took the win for most of the evening until the Oscars telecast began, although Bubbles the champagne goddess (aka Jordan Streussnig) turned out to be a close second.

“We had to get a ladder to get her in and out of there,” laughed Donita Cornacchione (with Emilio). “That champagne glass is eight feet tall.”

On the list were PFO director Dawn Keezer, board chair Russ Streiner, co-chairs Lori and Pete Schoonmaker, Kim Moses, Larry Rapaport, Tom Savini, emcees Sally Wiggin and Michelle Wright of WTAE, Frank Murgia, Luis and Jenny Fábregas, Rich and Cindy Engler, Gisele Fetterman, Lucas and Renee Piatt, Ronda Zegarelli, Bonnie and Jay Mangold, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack.

