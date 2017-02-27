Fanfare: Pittsburgh Film Office draws 700 for 17th Annual Oscar Party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“This is last year's red carpet,” joked Danny Shaffalo of his red tuxedo during the Pittsburgh Film Office's Lights! Glamour! Action! Oscar party. “There was just enough to cut off and make into a jacket.”

All 515 feet of red carpet — 15 feet longer than the one being used in L.A. — was graced by 700 guests who arrived at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the annual nod to the Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

“We had four carpenters working on it for five hours and it was laid three days in advance,” said Theresa Kaufman, who teamed up with Shari Zatman to produce the event.

Early on, more than one guest was quick to admit that their interest in the Oscars had more to do with fashion than film.

“I'm a girl so of course I care about the red carpet more,” said Emily Wilson.

As was expected, the people watching took the win for most of the evening until the Oscars telecast began, although Bubbles the champagne goddess (aka Jordan Streussnig) turned out to be a close second.

“We had to get a ladder to get her in and out of there,” laughed Donita Cornacchione (with Emilio). “That champagne glass is eight feet tall.”

