Fanfare: 800 guests celebrate Epilepsy Foundation's Mardi Gras gala

Just another Tuesday?

Tell that to the crowd that descended on the Westin Feb. 28 for an elbow-room only inception of the Epilepsy Foundation Western/Central Pennsylvania's Mardi Gras Gala. Whatever was in the air must have been electric, because this one ignited so quickly that it would take emcee Bob Pompeani a good ten minutes to get people to finally take a seat.

Prior to the main event, the doors to the ballroom remained closed while VIPs enjoyed photo ops with this year's King of the Mardi, Covestro LLC president Jerry MacCleary.

“What advice do I have for him?” asked past honoree David Malone. “Grin and bear it.”

Which MacCleary did, although he wasn't so preoccupied with his budding monarchy that he didn't have time to exchange barbs with Sy Holzer, one of his six dinner chairs.

“Do you know what it cost to get him on my court?” MacCleary asked.

“Yeah, a first-class ticket from Florida,” Holzer laughed. “I came back today just for this.”

After the Ray Ryan Riverside Band parted the waters, it was time for MacCleary to make his official entrance into the ballroom riding a blue Vespa under a shower of pyrotechnics.

“He's one of those CEO's in Pittsburgh who makes everything better. He cares about all people with disabilities,” said board member Joyce Bender. “He has never let any of us down. You have the heart of a king. You deserve to be the King of the Mardi Gras.”

“As I was sitting on my throne, I got a text from my wife (Wanda),” MacCleary said. “She said, ‘Jerry, I thought you were the King tonight… who was Joyce talking about?”

Spied were president Peggy Beem-Jelley, Jeff Broadhurst, Randy Dearth, Laura Ellsworth, Dennis Yablonsky, Kim Tillotson-Fleming, Doris Carson-Williams, Dr. James Valeriano, Barbara Kudis, Dr. Patricia Crumrine, Jim Chiafullo, Drs. Anto & Snjezana Bagic, Jim Norris, Dr. Lou Catalano, Ed Little, Dan Orie, Deborah Rice-Johnson, Mark Kuczinski, Bob Nutting, Evan Frazier, Glen Goldbach, Brian Himmel, Eugene DeFrank, Diane Holder.

John Parker and his nine-piece entertained as the good times rolled.