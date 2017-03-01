Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: 800 guests celebrate Epilepsy Foundation's Mardi Gras gala

Kate Benz | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Mardi Gras King Jerry MacCleary, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Marianne and Dan Orie, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Peggy Beem Jelley, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Barbara and Chris Howard, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jen and Rob Plowman, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Carrie Coghill, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sy Holzer, Jerry MacCleary, David Malone, Jeff Broadhurst and Anatasia Constant, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rob Kozol and Dawn Nowry, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Tom VanKirk and Dan Onorato, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Bob Nutting, Heidi Jaynes and Evan Frazier, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Della Binion, Rhonda Carson Leach, Vicky Durrett and Doris Carson Williams, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Bob and Lisa Pompeani, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kim Honath, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Peter Becthold, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lee Davis and Jameeta Lewis, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Joyce Bender, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Michael and Jill Mazowiecki, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
A second line band opened festivities during the Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Snjezana Bagic, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ange Loiseau, Krista McKinnon, Kayla Reed, Dina Clark, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Wayne and Kim Honath with Chantal and Gregg Reed, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Colleen Fullerton, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Gretchen Knaub, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Bandleader John Parker, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jerry Holder, Greg and Chantal Reed and Wayne Honath, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Gift bags, sequined fedoras and blinking sunglasses on chairs at Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kathy Doutt, Mardi Gras Gala, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. Feb. 28, 2017.

Just another Tuesday?

Tell that to the crowd that descended on the Westin Feb. 28 for an elbow-room only inception of the Epilepsy Foundation Western/Central Pennsylvania's Mardi Gras Gala. Whatever was in the air must have been electric, because this one ignited so quickly that it would take emcee Bob Pompeani a good ten minutes to get people to finally take a seat.

Prior to the main event, the doors to the ballroom remained closed while VIPs enjoyed photo ops with this year's King of the Mardi, Covestro LLC president Jerry MacCleary.

“What advice do I have for him?” asked past honoree David Malone. “Grin and bear it.”

Which MacCleary did, although he wasn't so preoccupied with his budding monarchy that he didn't have time to exchange barbs with Sy Holzer, one of his six dinner chairs.

“Do you know what it cost to get him on my court?” MacCleary asked.

“Yeah, a first-class ticket from Florida,” Holzer laughed. “I came back today just for this.”

After the Ray Ryan Riverside Band parted the waters, it was time for MacCleary to make his official entrance into the ballroom riding a blue Vespa under a shower of pyrotechnics.

“He's one of those CEO's in Pittsburgh who makes everything better. He cares about all people with disabilities,” said board member Joyce Bender. “He has never let any of us down. You have the heart of a king. You deserve to be the King of the Mardi Gras.”

“As I was sitting on my throne, I got a text from my wife (Wanda),” MacCleary said. “She said, ‘Jerry, I thought you were the King tonight… who was Joyce talking about?”

Spied were president Peggy Beem-Jelley, Jeff Broadhurst, Randy Dearth, Laura Ellsworth, Dennis Yablonsky, Kim Tillotson-Fleming, Doris Carson-Williams, Dr. James Valeriano, Barbara Kudis, Dr. Patricia Crumrine, Jim Chiafullo, Drs. Anto & Snjezana Bagic, Jim Norris, Dr. Lou Catalano, Ed Little, Dan Orie, Deborah Rice-Johnson, Mark Kuczinski, Bob Nutting, Evan Frazier, Glen Goldbach, Brian Himmel, Eugene DeFrank, Diane Holder.

John Parker and his nine-piece entertained as the good times rolled.

