Fanfare: Costumes leave runway smoldering during Pittsburgh Opera's debut fashion show

Operatically Emphatic, the Pittsburgh Opera's first — and God willing, not last — runway show on March 2 didn't just see tickets flying out the door. By the time the first couture look hit the runway, the only thing left was standing room.

"We were really amazed by the response," said chair Michele Fabrizi. "Opera is so thematic. To fuse it with fashion really means a lot."

Put together over a whirlwind eight weeks, the idea was to combine crème de la crème pieces from the famed Emphatics boutique with exotic costumes from the Opera's own vault to create a fashion experience that fused the daring with the demure.

Although Emphatics closed in 2013, owner Karin Legato called on former clients to ask if they'd be willing to loan out their favorites for the show. All in all, 21 looks from the likes of Versace, Thierry Mugler, Jean Paul Gaultier, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, and Alaia dating from 1975-2010 were made available.

To say the crowd got into it was an understatement.

"This is 'The Splash Suit' by Thierry Mugler," said Roseanne Wholey of her ensemble. "I saw this dress in a Neiman Marcus catalog. It was a choice between eating and buying this dress. These Thierry Mugler suits are worth having lipo for to fit back into."

Spotlights on, Studio Booth kept eyes glued to the runway with hair fashion and makeup inspired by the grandeur and drama of the Opera. By the time the costumes and couture were through making their impressions — a Jonathan Hitchcock cape ('75) and Norma Kamali sequin thong swimsuit ('81) raised the bar to the heavens — the room was smoldering.

The show was produced by Legato, Tara Rieland, Tori Mistick and Demetria Bocella and hosted by the Friends of the Pittsburgh Opera. VIPs included Nachum Golan and Steve Hough, Sydelle Kessler, Kathe Patrinos, Sharon Tomko, Rebecca Cost Snyder, Karen Larrimer, Opera General Director Christopher Hahn and Ron Booth, Nancy Traina, Cindy Engler, Wallis Katz, Gabriela Porges, Mary Anne Papale, Gina and David Pferdehirt, Rebecca Whitlinger, Michele de la Reza.