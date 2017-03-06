Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP preview party

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Executive chef Steve Lanzilotti, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Mary Prezioso and Nick Payiavlas, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Publisher Christina French and actor Patrick Jordan, alia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Bar staff serves guests during the Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Darrelyn Leebov, Jaime Mulln and Alexandra Meier, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Gigi Saladna and Rick Sebak, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Owner Julian Valozzi and Chris Clackson, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Executive chef Steve Lanzilotti , Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Daniella Vucelich, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Anna Porter, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Casey Jackson, Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Talia Cucina & Rosticceria VIP Preview Party, Alcoa Building, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 4, 2016.

Updated 21 minutes ago

An invitation-only preview party for Talia Cucina & Rosticceria was held at the restaurant in the Alcoa Building in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 4, 2016.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.