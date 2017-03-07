Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Champions For Children Benefit

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Dr. Joseph Lagana with Pittsburgh police officers Rich Garrison, Dan Nowak and Sean Curran, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
2017 Champion Ray Buehler with Dr. Liz Miller, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Betsy and Scott Rogerson, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Linda Dickerson and Maurita Bryant, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Event chairs Fred and Linda Episcopo, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Sharon and George Szymanski, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Executive director Carlos Carter and founder Dr. Joseph Lagana, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Wadria Taylor, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Linda Dicerkson and Robert Fragasso, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Mong Zhang, Omar Abdalla and Amanda Hurwitz, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.
John Altdorfer
Mayor Bill Peduto, Champions For Children Benefit, The Rivers Club, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 6, 2016.

18th Annual Champions For Children Benefit was held at the Rivers Club in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, March 6, 2016.

The annual event benefits the Homeless Children's Education Fund at The Priory on the Northside.

